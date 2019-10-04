The Missouri southern football team hopes to snap a two-game losing streak today as it plays host to No. 17 Central Missouri for homecoming at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The MIAA contest between the Lions (1-3) and the Mules (4-0) kicks off at 2.
“It’s homecoming week, which always adds some excitement to any football program,” first-year MSSU head coach Jeff Sims said. “Homecoming is an opportunity for people to come back. We have a lot of events going on. So it’s always fun to get people who have invested in this university and gone out into the world to come back and visit with them, see how they’re doing and see what their perspective is.
“We have an incredible opponent coming in in Central Missouri. It might be the best team that I’ve seen on film. They have a lot of talent. The scary thing about their talent is they only have two seniors who start. So they’re going to be good for a while.”
UCM, ranking second in the MIAA with 51.8 points per game, has already knocked off one familiar foe in Fort Hays State — a team that was ranked as high as 11th in the nation this season and just downed Missouri Southern 44-3 last weekend in Hays, Kan.
“Like I said, they’re talented,” Sims said. “The teams we have played have been very good. But the athleticism that I see from Central Missouri — they’re as good in execution as the teams we’ve faced but with better athletes.”
The Mules have also logged convincing wins over Northeastern State and Washburn as well as a 48-45 overtime win over Missouri Western.
Mules quarterback Brook Bolles has thrown for 1,150 yards and 14 touchdowns and has rushrf for 172 yards and two scores. Splitting time in the offensive backfield for the Mules are Koby Wilkerson and Devante Turner, who both have at least 50 carries and five touchdowns on the year. And at wide receiver, Shae Watt and Zach Davidson are both averaging more than 30 yards per catch and have four touchdown catches apiece.
“We’re changing some things up on defense, learning some new things and new schemes this week,” said MSSU true freshman linebacker Colton Winder, a Carthage native who has 16 solo tackles and 25 total through the first four weeks. “Really, (our goal) is the same thing. It’s three takeaways, discipline and pursuit (of the ball). … I think a big thing is containing them. We’ve been giving up a lot of big plays the last couple of weeks. So I think that’s a big deal right now.”
Southern has surrendered 40.8 points per game this season.
On offense, the Lions hope to correct the turnover woes that have hindered them especially in the past two weeks. Southern ranks second in the MIAA in passing with 313.3 yards per game, but it also ranks last in the nation with 13 interceptions and second to last nationally with 16 total turnovers. MSSU starting quarterback Jacob Park, who’s thrown for 1,166 yards and eight touchdowns in four games, was intercepted 10 times in the Lions’ two most recent outings against Northwest Missouri and Fort Hays.
The Southern offense will square off with a UCM defense that is surrendering 27.3 points per game.
“This is probably one of the best weeks of practice we’ve had,” said Southern tight end Keandre Bledsoe, who’s totaled 15 catches for 131 yards this season. “We hit a road block (last week), but we just have to get over that. It’s disappointing that we did lose that battle. But to see (teammates) come out and work hard as we’re working right now, it’s incredible. (UCM) is assignment-sound and they do their job well. They fly around.”
Central Missouri at MSSU
Kickoff: 2 p.m.
Site: Fred G. Hughes Stadium
Records: MSSU 1-3; UCM 4-0
Last week: Fort Hays State 44, MSSU 3; UCM 55, Washburn 28
Coaches: Jeff Sims, 1st year at MSSU (1-3). Jim Svoboda, 10th year at UCM (74-34).
Series: UCM leads 23-15-2 after last year's 61-7 victory in Warrensburg. The Lions are 8-9-1 at home against the Mules, including a 21-14 win in 2013 for their most recent victory in the series.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KHST (101.7 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:30 p.m.
