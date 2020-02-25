For the first time since early January 2019, Missouri Southern's men's basketball team has lost consecutive regular-season games.
The Lions had chances to win both games but fell to No. 1 Northwest Missouri 77-76 on a last-second shot and 89-85 to Missouri Western after holding a nine-point lead midway through the second half.
"As mad as I was after the (Missouri Western) game, by the time I cooled off, that was obviously a tough road trip," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "We had a chance to win in both games. If things bounce a little different, we beat the No. 1 team in the country, and we're singing a whole different tune. We have to stay the course and keep on grinding away."
The MIAA regular season ends this week, and the Lions have two home games, starting tonight against Central Missouri. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. for a game that's important for both teams.
The Lions (19-7, 12-5 MIAA) began the week tied with Missouri Western for third place, one game ahead of Washburn. But the Griffons, who hold the tiebreaker over the Lions, fell a half-game behind the Lions when they lost 92-69 Tuesday night at home against Northwest Missouri.
Central Missouri (10-16, 5-12) is one of four teams separated by one game in a battle for the final two spots in next week's postseason tournament in Kansas City. Fort Hays State and Central Oklahoma are tied for ninth, and they play Thursday night in Edmond, Oklahoma. The Mules and Pittsburg State are tied for 11th, and they play Saturday afternoon in Pittsburg, Kansas. The Gorillas are home tonight against Lincoln, which is eighth at 7-10.
"Central Missouri is fighting for its life to get to Kansas City," Boschee said. "So they obviously are going to be locked in and ready to go.
"We have to understand we're fighting for a lot more. We have a chance to get to Kansas City and make some noise and also fighting to keep our season alive after next week. I think our guys will be ready. Central has had some tough games and is better than what its record shows. They've lost eight games by four points or less."
The Mules beat the Lions 54-52 last month in Warrensburg
"They can shoot it," Boschee said. "Matt Wilkinson is playing extremely well, coming off a 24- and a 30-point game ... had 10 3s against Washburn. (Gavin) Pinkley is kind of a mixture inside and out. Kendale Hampton really hurt us at their place, and Korey (Gilbert, who played his freshman year at MSSU) hurt us at their place. He's averaging four a game and had 14 against us."
Lions junior center Cam Martin set a school record with 54 points against Missouri Western and has averaged 40.25 points and 10 rebounds in the past four games. Senior guards Kinzer Lambert and Elyjah Clark have averaged 15.8 and 13 during that span, but the Lions are looking for more production from others.
"Guys have to play with confidence," Boschee said. "Everyone played well against Northwest. We just got out-toughed at Missouri Western, giving up 13 offensive rebounds and I don't know how many 50-50 balls. Other guys need to step up, be confident and understand they are good basketball players. We had two great practices. I think our guys are anxious to get back out on the court, especially at home too."
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (19-7, 12-5 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 24.8
G Parker Jennings, 5-10 sr. 6.5
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 8.4
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 13.1
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 12.4
Cent. Missouri (10-16, 5-12 MIAA)
F Matt Wilkinson, 6-6 sr. 9.5
F Gavin Pinkley, 6-9 so. 13.4
G Kendale Hampton, 6-3 sr. 10.9
G Daniel Farris, 6-1 jr. 6.0
G DeAndre Sorrells, 5-11 fr. 7.9
Game notes
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in Joplin.
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, sixth year at MSSU (120-60). Doug Karleskint, sixth year at UCM (104-71).
Series: UCM leads 39-28 after a 54-52 home victory on Jan. 18.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.