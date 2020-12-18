Missouri Southern's men's basketball team has spent the last two weeks doing the same thing as every other team in the United States.
"Trying to stay positive and test negative," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said.
The Lions have successfully tested negative for COVID-19, and as a result, they are home this afternoon against No. 19 Missouri Western. Tipoff is at 3:30 on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (4-2) haven't played since an 88-82 home victory over Rogers State on Dec. 5. All six of the Lions' games have been decided by single digits, with the largest margin a 67-58 victory at Central Missouri on Nov. 24.
Missouri Western (4-1) suffered its loss on Thursday night at Pittsburg State, an 87-84 decision after leading by 18 points at halftime.
"We've been in that situation (coming off a loss) before," Boschee said. "Obviously a little bit extra motivation for them, get that taste out of their mouth. Losing an 18-point lead and losing a tough game like that, you're definitely going to get a team a lot more locked in than maybe they would be if they would have won.
"It's a very talented team, one of the more talented teams in the league ... playing well together. It's going to be a tough one for us."
The Griffons are led by 5-foot-11 junior point guard Tyrell Carroll, who's averaging 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"He makes them go," Boschee said. "The majority of their points come out of transition. He does a great job of pushing the basketball in transition, and then there are even times when he's pushing the ball and the defense is set and he'll continue and get to the basket. We have to make sure that once we do get the ball stopped, we stay ready for anything else to come at us."
Carroll scored 23 points in the Griffons' 89-85 home victory over the Lions last Feb. 22. Reece Glover, 6-0 sophomore guard, hit four 3-pointers and added 16 points that night. This year Glover is averaging 11.2 points, and 80% of his shots have been treys — 17 of 50 overall, 14 of 40 from distance.
"We have to make sure we know where he's at," Boschee said. "We have to play him a little closer than what we normally would. He's so good at flying off of pindowns and staggers ... there are not many guys left in basketball who can run off screens like he does. We'll try to limit his touches, and if he does touch it, we have to be there in his face."
Will Eames, 6-7 sophomore forward, leads the Griffons' inside game with 15.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
Will Martin was promoted from assistant coach to head coach less than a week after former coach Sundance Wicks left to become an assistant at Wyoming.
"There are probably some different wrinkles here and there, but for the most part I think they are doing the majority of what they did last year," Boschee said. "They have an extra year of experience and definitely a lot more confidence. Last year's season, I think them being picked 12th and finishing fourth gave them a ton of confidence heading into this year."
In the Lions' loss at Missouri Western 10 months ago, 6-9 center Cam Martin broke the MSSU single-game record with 54 points, hitting 17 of 27 field goals, 5 of 11 3-pointers and 15 of 16 free throws.
This year Martin is averaging 23.3 points and 8.7 rebounds. He's made 49 of 90 field goals, 10 of 23 treys and 32 of 42 free throws.
Senior guard Stan Scott and sophomore guard Winston Dessesow average 14.5 and 13.8 points, respectively.
"It's been a good two weeks," Boschee said. "We've been pretty positive for the most part. Hopefully we can go into this break with a little bit of swagger underneath us."
MSSU vs. Mo. Western
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (4-2)
Pts.
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 8.5
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 3.8
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 23.3
G Winston Dessesow, 6-0 so. 13.8
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 14.5
MISSOURI WESTERN (4-1)
Pts.
F Caleb Bennett, 6-5 jr. 9.2
F Tyree Martin, 6-8 jr. 4.4
F Will Eames, 6-7 so. 15.4
G Reece Glover, 6-0 so. 11.2
G tyrell Carroll, 5-11 jr. 18.0
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (128-63). Will Martin, 1st year at MWSU (4-1).
Series: MSSU leads 52-45 after each team won at home last season — the Lions 97-98 and the Griffons 89-85. The Lions are 38-11 at home against the Griffons.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
