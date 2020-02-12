Every year for the past several basketball seasons, Missouri Southern's players, coaches and fans probably check first to see when the Lions play Northwest Missouri State.
"It's probably that way on everybody's schedule," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "The competitor in you ... you want to play the best, and you have to beat the best to be the best. Here's our opportunity at home."
It's a battle for first place in the MIAA when the No. 1 Bearcats (22-1, 12-1 MIAA) visit the 14th-ranked Lions (18-4, 11-2 MIAA) tonight on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Ironically, both teams have lost at Central Missouri, accounting for half of the Mules' four conference victories. The Bearcats have won 14 straight since that 62-50 loss on Dec. 7. The Lions lost their second league game at home to Rogers State 105-93 on Feb. 1, and they rebounded with road victories over Washburn and Emporia State last week.
The games matches the MIAA's highest-scoring offenses — Missouri Southern at 84.5 and Northwest Missouri at 83.8 — and the teams with the largest victory margins — Northwest Missouri 22.3 and the Lions 16.1. The Bearcats also lead the league in scoring defense (61.5) and the Lions are fifth (68.6).
Asked what impresses him the most about the Bearcats, "Just how hard they play," Boschee said. "It's a frantic pace. On the defensive end they have active hands. They get their hands on a lot of passes. They contest everything at the rim. And the way they crash offensive boards, loose basketballs, that's what stands out the most.
"Their ability to score is the most obvious thing. If anybody was watching the last couple of games, the way they played and how hard they played jumps out at you."
In their last five games the Bearcats are shooting 56 percent from the field and 53 percent from the 3-point arc. They are averaging 88.4 points and allowing only 60.2, including an 81-47 revenge victory over Central Missouri.
The game features the MIAA's top-3 scorers — Northwest Missouri 6-foot-7 junior forward Ryan Hawkins (22.8), Missouri Southern 6-9 junior Cam Martin (22.0) and Northwest Missouri 6-0 sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins (19.1). Martin and Hudgins shared the league's player of the week award this week — the fifth time Martin has won the honor and the third for Hudgins.
"When you surround Hudgins with guys who can really shoot it and the way Hawkins plays ... his athleticism, his length defensively ... you have to find ways to manage that," Boschee said. "Hawkins has stepped into the role of (graduated All-American Joey) Witthus but I think better. He's longer down in the post. He plays harder on the defensive end, shoots it better than Witthus did. He's really improved his game, and he's gotten better from the beginning of the season to now. His confidence seems to be through the roof. It's going to be a tough guard, but we have to try to do it."
The Lions' defense has been improved this season, but this is their biggest challenge to date.
"We must have great communication on defense, great rotation," Boschee said. "Making sure we limit them to one shot and not give them any second chances with the way they crash offensive rebounds. We have to match their intensity, their hard work, how hard they play.
"And offensively we have to take great shots. We have to get the ball inside. Cam has to stay out of foul trouble and some way, some how, we have to get them in foul trouble."
Hawkins tallied 28 points, Hudgins had 22 and Ryan Welty hit three 3s while scoring 13 in the Bearcats' 82-70 victory over the Lions in the Central Region championship game last March.
Kinzer Lambert led the Lions with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Martin had 20 points and Elyjah Clark chipped in with 11. This season Lambert and Clark average 12.6 and 12.3 points, respectively.
Northwest Missouri has won the MIAA regular-season title the last six years and are 115-15 in league play over seven seasons. The Bearcats have lost six games in the last four seasons — three of them against the Lions.
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (18-4, 11-2 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 22.0
G Reggie Tharp, 6-0 sr. 8.1
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 9.3
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 12.6
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 12.3
NW Missouri (22-1, 12-1)
F Ryan Hawkins, 6-7 jr. 22.8
F Ryan Welty, 6-8 sr. 8.3
G Diego Bernard, 5-11 so. 14.3
G Trevor Hudgins, 6-0 so. 19.1
G Luke Waters, 6-6 fr. 7.2
Game Notes
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (119-57). Ben McCollum, 11th year at NW Missouri (263-76).
Series: Northwest Missouri leads 33-26 after beating the Lions 82-70 in the Central Region final in March. The Lions are 18-8 at home against the Bearcats.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:15 p.m.
