It’s been five years since the Missouri Southern football team claimed victories in back-to-back weeks.
The Lions (1-1), coming off a 38-14 triumph over Lincoln, can end that drought tonight. But standing in their way? A Northwest Missouri team that’s ranked seventh in the nation and hasn’t suffered a setback to Southern since 1994.
Kickoff is slated for 6 at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
“It’s exciting to play a great program like Northwest Missouri State,” first-year Southern head coach Jeff Sims said. “When I look at them, what I see is buy-in. So it gives us an example to show our players what we’re working toward and what we can be one day. Hopefully we can get to that level.”
The Lions earned their first victory of the season in Week 2 by jumping out to a 21-0 lead and then scoring 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter against the Blue Tigers. It marked Southern’s first win under Sims and also snapped a 13-game road losing streak that dated back to 2016.
Through the first two weeks of the season, MSSU leads the nation in red zone offense while ranking eighth in kickoff returns, 10th in tackles for loss, 13th in both passing yards allowed and tackles for loss allowed, 16th in passing yards per completion, 11th in fewest penalties per game and 13th in fewest penalties total.
“Every day when you go out to practice, you can see a little more buy-in, see a little more understanding,” Sims said. “It’s really not what I’m doing, but it’s what (the players) are doing. I want them to see that their effort is paying off.”
Through the first two weeks of the season, Southern has been led offensively by its transfer quarterback, senior Jacob Park, who’s completed 50 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and 275.5 yards per game. The Lions’ backup signal caller, senior Sean Kelly, had a breakout fourth quarter against Lincoln and rushed for a pair of touchdowns and 126 yards on just five carries. The team’s most used rusher, running back Charles West, has 138 yards on 30 attempts.
On defense, Richard Jordan Jr. leads the team in tackles with 22 total and 11 solo. Six other MSSU players on defense — Malachi Broadnax, Chris Leaks, Jatece Wright, Levi Marlay, David Rose and Cameron Vaughn — average at least five tackles per game.
Southern is squaring off with a Northwest Missouri team that is coming off 45-35 and 38-17 wins over Missouri Western and Washburn, respectively. The Bearcats hold a 26-4 all-time record against MSSU and have won the last 23 meetings. In Joplin, specifically, NWMSU holds a 13-1 record against the Lions.
Northwest Missouri sophomore quarterback Braden Wright was named the the MIAA offensive player of the week after passing for a career-high 278 yards and three touchdowns against Washburn last week. Wright was 20-of-29 passing and also rushed for 47 yards and another touchdown on six carries. The team’s top rusher, senior running back Justin Rankin, has amassed 223 yards rushing on 37 carries.
Through the first two weeks of the season, eight NWMSU players have logged a touchdown.
Defensively, the Bearcats have limited opponents to 26 points per game. Only seven points have been scored on Northwest in the fourth quarter.
The Bearcats earned a 63-0 win over Missouri Southern last year in Maryville.
NW Missouri at MSSU
Kickoff: 6 p.m.
Site: Fred G. Hughes Stadium
Records: MSSU 1-1; Northwest Missouri 2-0
Last week: MSSU 38, Lincoln 14; Northwest Missouri 38, Washburn 17
Coaches: Jeff Sims, 1st year at MSSU (1-1). Rich Wright, 3rd year at Northwest Missouri (21-6).
Series: Northwest Missouri leads 26-4 after last year's 63-0 victory in Maryville. The Lions are 1-13 at home against the Bearcats, winning 34-9 in 1994.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KHST (101.7 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5 p.m.
