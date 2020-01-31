Missouri Southern hasn't had much luck in late-game situations this season.
The Lions' three losses came on a 25-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer against Truman State, two free throws with two seconds left in overtime at Texas A&M-Commerce — and that was after three free throws at the end of regulation forced overtime — and a basket in the lane at Central Missouri with 1.5 seconds left.
But on Wednesday night, the Lions finally had some good late fortune as Northeastern State's 30-footer at the buzzer bounced off the backboard and rim and gave the Lions a 65-62 home victory.
"Even missing two (late) free throws, we made big plays down the stretch to hold them off," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "That will be big for our confidence as far as pulling out close games. We have to get a little better in each area."
The No. 13 Lions (16-3, 9-1 MIAA) are home again this afternoon against Rogers State, starting at 3:30 at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions are tied with once-beaten and No. 1 Northwest Missouri for the conference lead, and Rogers State, in its first year in the league, is in third place at 9-3 in league games and 17-4 overall. The Hillcats were picked ninth in the coaches preseason poll and 11th in the media poll.
"They did well in the Heartland (Conference)," Boschee said. "Justin (Barkley, head coach) has been there (for 10 years and won his 200th game on Wednesday night 80-72 over Pittsburg State).
"They are pretty talented. You look at every spot, they are big with 6-8 (Christopher Miller) starting and 6-10 (Gabriel Ferreira, former all-region player at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) coming off the bench. The have a good scorer in Marques Sumner (13.1 points per game) and Tavian Davis, the point guard, is really good at getting the ball up the floor. He had 21 against Pittsburg State.
"They will run a ton of sets. They have three guys over 45 percent from the 3-point line. They are good defensively. They will play both bigs at the same time, play some zone. It's not an easy matchup. The 17-4 record speaks for itself."
The Hillcats have four starters averaging in double figures, and the fifth one is at 9.5. They are hitting 47 percent from the floor, 38 percent from distance and 80 percent at the foul line.
The Lions' Cam Martin averages 21.8 points — second in the conference — and the other starters average from 8.8 to 12.1. Missouri Southern is shooting 49 percent, but it has reached that mark only once in the last six games. In fact, the Lions have had their worst two shooting games this season in the last three games — 35 percent at Central Missouri and 34 percent against Northeastern State.
"If we guard the way we did the other night and have better movement offensively and play more together offensively, things will turn around," Boschee said. "We took some bad shots the last game. We have to find a way to take good shots and see the ball go in the hole."
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (16-3, 9-1 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 21.8
G Reggie Tharp, 6-0 sr. 8.9
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 8.8
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 12.1
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 11.7
Rogers State (17-4, 9-3 MIAA)
F Brewster Peacock, 6-4 jr. 11.2
F Christopher Miller, 6-8 sr. 11.3
G Jett Sternberger, 6-2 fr. 9.5
G Marques Sumner, 6-1 sr. 13.1
G Tavian Davis, 6-0 sr. 10.9
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (117-56). Justin Barkley, 10th year at RSU (200-92).
Series: first meeting.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
