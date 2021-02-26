After its biggest victory of the season two days ago, Missouri Southern looks to lock up an MIAA Postseason Tournament berth at 1:30 p.m. today when the Lions entertain Central Oklahoma in the regular-season finale.
The Lions (8-13) are in eighth place after their 59-51 victory over Washburn on Thursday night. They are one game ahead of Northwest Missouri, which is home today against league-leading Fort Hays State.
Central Oklahoma (14-7) will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament and will play Wednesday night at No. 4 Emporia State. The Bronchos will be playing their fifth game – the last four on the road — in eight days and are coming off a 79-76 loss Thursday night at Central Missouri. That halted a five-game winning streak.
Three Missouri Southern seniors – Zoe Campbell, Megan Jackson and Carley Turnbull – will be honored today. A fourth senior, Brooke Stauffer, plans to return next season since the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
Campbell set the school’s game, season and career blocked shots record last season.
Her minutes have decreased this year with the development of sophomore Madi Stokes.
“Zoe continues to come every day in practice,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “She’s been a great teammate, and she’s a great person. Imagine coming from Australia, being that far from home … she does a great job, takes care of her academics. I’m so glad she came to Missouri Southern.”
Jackson stepped in as the Lions’ point guard this season and leads the team with 43 assists
She’s also one of the Lions’ best free throw shooters at 79%, and her two charities with seven seconds left in overtime broke the final tie in the victory at Rogers State.
“I can’t say enough about Megan in the aspect that she’s 5-foot-6 and a year ago we played her at the 4 spot,” Ressel said. “She said ‘OK Coach, I got it.’ This year we played her at the point guard, never said a word. She just stepped up to the challenge, and that speaks volumes about her as a teammate and wanting to win.
“Those two are fun to be around. Even though Zoe is so quiet and Megan seems kind of quiet, they both are characters around their teammates.”
Turnbull came to Missouri Southern as a transfer from Monmouth (Ill.) and is the Lions’ top scorer at 14 points per game.
“Carley has done what I expected her to do as far as the scoring, rebounding, leadership,” Ressel said. “She’s a great kid. Her work ethic is unbelievable – weight room, classroom, on the floor.
“We are going to miss all three of them because they are unbelievable people who have come through our program. We are blessed to have those type of kids.”
