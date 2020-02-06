TOPEKA, Kan. – For most of the first half, Missouri Southern suffered a hangover from last Saturday’s 105-93 home loss to Rogers State.
The Lions didn’t reach double figures until Stan Scott hit a 3-point goal with nine minutes left in the half, and they trailed by 19 late in the half.
But the second half was a completely different story as the No. 19 Lions erupted for 57 points – 23 more than they had in the first half – and stunned Washburn 91-87 Thursday night at Lee Arena.
Cam Martin, the Lions’ 6-foot-9 junior center, poured in a season-high 40 points – four below the Lee Arena record. Martin, who netted 20 points in each half, was 15-of-23 from the floor and 10-of-13 at the foul line. He also had nine rebounds and three blocked shots in 32 minutes.
“My teammates did a good job of finding me and getting me good looks,” Martin said. “They didn’t really double tonight, and that’s what happens when you don’t double. They can pick if they want to not double or let our guys shoot wide-open 3s.”
“Impressive,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “I thought he didn’t fight in the post. He was solid with his positioning. He was good with his ball fakes. He finished some tough baskets, too, with two or three guys on him. He got off to a good start, and if it wasn’t for him that first half, it would have been an absolute blowout.”
Elyjah Clark and Kinzer Lambert both went scoreless in the first half, but they wound up with 16 and 13 points, respectively, for the Lions (17-4, 10-2 MIAA). Clark also had eight rebounds.
Freshman guard Winston Dessesow, who had not played in the previous five games, provided a first-half lift and finished with 11 points.
“I always tell him to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” Clark said. “You never know when your name is going to get called. He’s going to be a good player here. I was proud of him for his focus, his pride to make big shots and play great defense.”
Guards Drew Maschoff and Tyler Geiman tallied 20 points apiece for the Ichabods (12-9, 7-5), followed by center Jonny Clausing with 18 and guard Jalen Lewis with 17.
Maschoff’s 17 points led Washburn to a 47-34 halftime lead. Both teams shot just over 50 percent but the Ichabods made five more 3-pointers and four more free throws.
“They were hitting shots, but I think it was more us not playing defense,” Martin said. “We came out the second half and started playing harder. The first (nine) minutes of the second half, they only scored six points. … We didn’t really make any adjustments. There is only so much the coaches can do. It’s on us to come out and fix it.”
In the second half, the Lions hit 59 percent (16-of-27, including 4-of-6 on treys) while Washburn was at 41 percent (12-of-29, 3-of-12 from distance.
Second-half free throws also were huge as the Lions converted 21-of-22 – Martin missed one in the last minute – and Washburn went 13-of-19.
Before Martin’s miss, Parker Jennings hit four charities for seven-point leads. And in the final 33 seconds, Clark made four and Martin two at the line.
“I work on free throws all summer,” Clark said. “Before the season I said I want to shoot 90 percent. Every day I work on that. Hey, if they want to foul me, I’m going to knock down free throws.”
The Lions cut one point off their halftime deficit in the first four minutes before going on an 18-0 burst during a five-minute stretch for a 59-53 lead with 11:27 left. Martin scored six of the first nine points before going to the bench with three fouls.
But the comeback continued and Dessesow sank two free throws, and Clark gave the Lions their first lead with seven points in just over a minute – a trey from the left corner, a bucket after an offensive rebound and two free throws.
“I feel like we came out with a different type of demeanor the second half,” Clark said. “The first half we just weren’t playing very hard. We can’t take two losses in a row, so we had to step up and come out here and get a win.”
Lambert twice gave the Lions their biggest lead of nine points with a 3-pointer from the left wing with four minutes left and a three-point play to make it 80-71 with 2:39 to play.
