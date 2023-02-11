PITTSBURG, Kan. — Missouri Southern overcame a 15-point first-half hole to outlast Pittsburg State 103-93 in overtime on Saturday in a hostile environment inside John Lance Arena at Pittsburg State University for a men's MIAA contest.
"Great atmosphere. For us to overcome that, that's toughness," MSSU Head Coach Sam McMahon said. "That's love within the program. That's unity. ... We always talk about 'Don't get too high, don't get too low.' ... And they did that. You could just see it. The bench was locked in. The starters were all locked in. The coaches were all locked in. It was good to see."
The energy inside PSU's gym was raucous all game long. It appeared the noise level was definitely affecting the game as well.
"Right now I think we're sitting fifth in the conference and we're fighting for something," MSSU junior guard Winston Dessosow said. "We have to take these close battles.
"Energy was insane. This was probably my favorite game, energy wise. Crowd was into it. Both teams were into it,, jawing back and forth. Refs were letting us play. This is the environment that I like to see."
Speaking of the officials letting them play, there were only a total of 25 fouls called in the extra-period contest and just 19 of those came in regulation. It was a fast-paced, high-octane battle the entire game.
'Pace of play'
"It definitely does," Dessesow said about fouls affecting game flow. "We, honestly, like it that way. We'd rather have our own pace of play instead of having the refs dictate the game. If we're not fouling that's great for us. If they're not fouling that's also great for us because we can keep our pace of play right."
The game went into overtime at 88 apiece. The Lions' defense took advantage of a lackadaisical play by PSU just over a minute into the bonus period.
Tied up at 90, Quentin Hardrict tried a dribble handoff with Albert McBride. But the two didn't connect immediately and Vinson Sigmon Jr. was up pressuring. As soon as the ball bounced on the floor Sigmon Jr. pounced on it and was on his way for an easy layup but was fouled intentionally by McBride, giving MSSU two free throws and the ball back.
The junior guard cashed in on both charities and then the Lions were able to find Dessesow in the corner for a trey to make it 95-90 and they never looked back.
Gorilla start
The Gorillas scored 17 of the game's first 19 points and scored 15 in a row before Sigmon Jr. cashed in on a jump shot to make it 17-4 six minutes in.
The Lions got the deficit back to single digits when Christian Bundy lined up a triple to make it 21-12 at the 12:17-mark.
Southern continued to claw back throughout the final 12 minutes and with less than two minutes to go, took its first lead of the game. Sam Thompson caught a pass on the interior and laid it in for a 38-37 advantage.
The Gorillas took the lead back momentarily on a McBride 3-pointer. On the next possession, Dessesow hit a jump shot from inside the 3-point line to tie it up at 40 to close the half.
"Obviously, we came out real slow," Dessesow said. "We weren't drilling shots in the beginning but we stayed the course. We were consistent throughout the end of the first half to tie it up."
Dessesow led MSSU with 20 points. The other five players in double figures were: Sigmon Jr. (18), Bundy (15), Avery Taggart (14), Thompson (14) and Ndongo Ndaw (10).
A big part of PSU's first-half success was centered around freshman 7-footer Tane Prictor. The big man collected a double-double in the first 20 minutes with 10 points and rebounds. This was his first start of the year. The Oregon native logged 15 minutes in the first half but only played five of the final 20.
The Gorillas were sparked in the second half by Deshaun English II's 15 points. English totaled 26 for the contest and hit six threes on 10 attempts. He shot 10 for 20 overall. Prictor finished with 12 while R.J. Forney (17), McBride (17), and Hardrict (10) also scored double-digit points. Forney added five triples.
PSU was liking the outside shot today as the team went 16 for 33 from beyond the arc, one of which was a game-tying shot from well past the line to tie the game at 84.
A boost for the Lions came at the free-throw line where they shot perfect on 16 attempts. Ndaw made eight of those.
After practice
"We knew they were going to foul us or double us so we have been working on that," Ndongo Ndaw said. "Last night — after practice — each player shot like 50 free throws. We knew that it was going to be a close game. When they came (to MSSU) we won. So we knew it wasn't going to be easy when we came (to PSU)."
The second half saw back-and-forth action for the first five-plus minutes and the Lions led for most of it. PSU grabbed its first lead with 14:32 to go when Deshaun English II drilled his fourth of six 3-pointers in the game to make it 60-58.
The Gorillas picked up a little momentum at that point and stretched the lead out to six at 68-62. But then it was the Lions' turn again. An 11-3 run took place over the next two minutes and change that gave MSSU a 73-71 lead. Taggart capped that run with a basket in the paint.
Shortly after, Southern grabbed its biggest lead of the second half with another quick run — this time an 11-2 spurt to go up 84-77.
But, the cross-border rival didn't go away. Pitt State charged back and tied the game at 84 apiece. Then, MSSU took the lead back on two separate occasions only to see its opponent answer again.
Tied at 88 with 24 seconds left, the Lions held for the final shot. Taggart wound up with an open stepback look from beyond the arc but his shot hit the very back of the iron.
"It's tough to win in this league, everyone knows that," Ndaw said. "All the guys have been locked in so I'm going to give them credit for that. We've been ready for this game and the next four. ... If we come out tough and staying together we're going to get what we want.
"We have to start with one and we got it today. So I think we're going to keep building from that."
The Lions play again on Thursday night when they host Nebraska-Kearney for a 7:30 tipoff. MSSU beat UNK 75-65 in a road tilt on Jan. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.