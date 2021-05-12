Missouri Southern has reached the postseason in its best softball season in many years, and the Lions own a 10-game winning streak as the MIAA Tournament resumes.
But ironically, all-conference shortstop Josie Tofpi points to an early season loss as a key to this season’s success.
“I would honestly say after we played UCO in Edmond, Oklahoma (5-4 loss on March 9 in the third MIAA game of the season),” she said. “They had a walk-off hit in the last inning. After almost beating them the first game, it was like an eye opener, like we can do this. We can beat anyone. Anyone is beatable. We show up and do what we do, and we can beat anyone.”
The Lions also lost the second game that day at UCO, leaving them 1-3 in league play. But since then, the Lions completely turned things around, going 18-3-1 in their last 22 conference games to finish third in the standings.
After sweeping Missouri Western in a pair of come-from-behind victories last Friday, the Lions (30-13-1) play second-seeded Central Missouri (32-11) in a semifinal game at 5 p.m. Thursday in Edmond. The first game at 2 pairs top-seeded Central Oklahoma (33-10) against No. 4 Rogers State (31-13-1).
The Lions and Jennies split a twinbill by identical 7-1 scores on April 18 in Warrensburg. It was MSSU’s first road victory against the Jennies in seven years.
The Jennies average five runs a game and lead the conference in hitting (.312) and are second in earned run average (2.26).
“Another tough, typical MIAA opponent and a tough game,” Lions coach Hallie Blackney said. “They have a great pitching staff as well. They are the best hitting team in the conference. It’s going to be a dogfight.”
The Lions also average five runs and have a .297 team batting average and 3.02 ERA. Abby Atkins (10-4, 2.64 ERA), Abby Atkin (9-5, 2.96) and Bailey Lacy (10-2, 1.35) have handled most of the pitching duties for the Lions. Abbey Gann (1-2, 3.63) is the fourth member of the staff.
“What you have in the circle can carry you a long way,” Blackney said. “I’m very proud of our four pitchers and our pitching coach Cody Barham. They’ve done a phenomenal job all year, and I really think we have the deepest staff. So I feel confident going into this weekend.”
Tofpi leads the Lions’ offense with a .400 average (56-of-140), and she was the top hitter as a freshman in 2019 at .367 and in last year’s pandemic-shortened season at .390. The Lions have had only one .400 hitter — Abi Corbett at .444 in 2017 — in the previous 21 seasons.
“Work ethic for me is very important,” Tofpi said. “I always stay after practice and try to hit some, even show up early to practice and get extra reps in. I think just finding that confidence in my hitting and being more relaxed and going up there and trusting myself is a big part of it.”
“It’s maturation, and it’s continuing to work,” Blackney said. “She works every day to be the best shortstop in this league, and she’s proven that she is.”
Tofpi has been the Lions’ starting shortstop since the first game of her freshman year, but she continues to work at her craft.
“She never settles,” Blackney said. “It would be super easy for her ... ‘OK, I was a freshman starter at shortstop and that’s going to be given to me.’ In our program nothing is given; it’s all earned. She has earned that right to be our starting shortstop.
“She’s consistent. She doesn’t get too high or too low,” Blackney said. “She understands the game. She prepares herself. She’s a very hard worker. She understands her strengths, and she understands her areas of improvement and she improves those. She always puts the team first ... just a great ballplayer.”
Tofpi was recruited to MSSU by the previous coaching staff, but it was an easy transition to the new coach.
“First coming in, I was kind of nervous just because I was coming in to a new coach and she didn’t recruit me,” Tofpi said. “But when I got here, it was pretty much smooth, and I honestly am glad it happened the way it did. I love ‘Coach B.’ She’s more than just a coach to me now.
“The love that she has for us and the game ... like I said earlier she’s more than just a coach to me. She’s been there outside softball when I’ve been going through stuff personally. If I ever struggle with school or need help with anything, she’s always there. That relationship outside of softball really makes her the coach that she is, and that’s why our program is where it is today.”
Tofpi said the Lions’ success this season has been building the previous two years.
“I think finally just getting to where we’ve been working toward,” she said. “Our motto within the team is to just get 1% better every day, and I feel like that’s what we do on and off the field, not just as athletes but as students and people as well. We all have that grit to go out and get 1% better every day, and that’s what got us to where we are now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.