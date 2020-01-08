On its longest road trip of the season, Missouri Southern committed a total of 38 turnovers in losses to Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney, which rank second and fourth, respectively, in the MIAA in turnover margin.
Now back at home, the Lions entertain Central Oklahoma tonight at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, and guess what: The Bronchos are third in the league in turnover margin at plus 7.4.
The Bronchos (10-3, 4-1 MIAA) have turned the ball over 97 times less than their opponents. UCO averages 15.4 turnovers to its foes' 22.8.
"They are long, they are athletic," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "They get out and pressure the heck out of the ball. They are turning people over a ton. In their last two games, both Lincoln and Central Missouri turned it over 29 times. Defensively they are really getting after it, and they are big in transition. They are pushing to get out and run. They like to get to the basket, and if you cut that off, they are kicking it out for 3s.
"Plus they have a transfer big (6-foot-3 Kelsey Johnson from Texas-Arlington) who is doing a really good job of protecting the paint and scoring around the basket. She's a true post-up kid who can score the basketball, and if you help down, she does a pretty good job of passing the basketball. With their returning guards and freshman guard who starts for them, they are really good."
The Lions (3-9, 0-4) are at the bottom of the league's turnovers stats — 13th among 14 teams in turnovers per game (18.4) and 14th in turnover margin (-4.75).
"We have to take care of the basketball," Ressel said. "We have to handle their pressure. We have to be able to get into our offense and then execute offensively. The big thing for us is transition defense. That's two areas that we've kind of struggled with all year, taking care of the ball and transition defense. And those are two things they do extremely well."
The Lions had 14 turnovers and a 17-9 disadvantage in points off turnovers in Monday's 65-58 loss at Nebraska-Kearney.
"We had some spurts that we did some good things," Ressel said. "A couple times we got the lead, did some positive things offensively, and defensively we did a good job. I distinctly remember one spurt where we took a lead, then we had four turnovers in a row that really hurt us, and they capitalized on it. We didn't have a bunch of turnovers, but we had them in spurts, and that's something we have to continue to work on."
The Lions continue to have two scorers among the top-10 in the conference — forward Chasidee Owens ninth at 15.6 and guard Destiny Cozart right behind her at 15.4. Owens has scored 187 points, two more than Cozart.
Through 12 games, the Lions and their opponents have scored the same number of points — 843 for a 70.2 average. The Bronchos average 79.9 points and allow 62.6 points.
ROSTER UPDATE
Since the Lions' last home game on Dec. 17, forward Krista Clark and guard Marlee Lett have quit the team for personal reasons.
Clark missed most of this season while rehabbing a knee injury she suffered against Central Oklahoma in last year's MIAA Tournament. She played in just two games this season and did not score.
Lett played in three games and scored two points.
Probable lineups
Mo. Southern (3-9, 0-4 MIAA)
Pts.
F Chasidee Owens, 5-10 sr. 15.6
C Zoe Campbell, 6-3 jr. 13.2
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 15.4
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so. 6.5
G Amber Buch, 5-7 so. 6.5
Cent. Oklahoma (10-3, 4-1 MIAA)
F Clary Donica, 6-0 so. 6.5
F Kelsey Johnson, 6-3 sr. 12.3
G Jaci Littell, 5-10 fr. 9.3
G Shatoy Bryson, 5-8 sr. 8.8
G Micayla Haynes, 5-5 sr. 11.8
Game Notes
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Last game: Nebraska-Kearney 65, MSSU 58; UCO 88, Lincoln 57
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year at MSSU (40-57). Guy Hardaker, 14th year at UCO (249-139).
Series: Tied 14-14 after UCO won three times last season — 79-60 on the road, 88-60 at home and 68-60 in the MIAA Tournament. The Lions have lost the last eight games in the series after winning five straight and 13 of 14 from 1991-2013.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:10 p.m.
