KEARNEY, Neb. — Thunderstorms in the area led to a late night for the Missouri Southern football team in its season opener at Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday.
A 2 1/2-hour weather delay saw the Week 1 tilt kick off at 9:30 at Ron & Carol Corpe Stadium as MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley made his head coaching debut in the MIAA. UNK jumped out to a 14-0 lead by halftime when the Globe went to the press.
Following a scoreless first quarter, UNK got on the scoreboard with a 75-yard drive that was capped by a 22-yard run by quarterback T.J. Davis with 12:26 remaining in the opening half.
Southern went three-and-out on its ensuing offensive possession before Davis added to the Lopers’ lead on a short TD run with 5:00 to go in the second quarter.
Davis accounted for 76 yards on 10 carries while going 3 for 5 with 68 yards through the air in the first half.
The MSSU offense opened the game with the football and advanced 34 yards to the UNK 41 before the Lopers forced the first of four punts Southern had in the first 30 minutes.
The Lions tallied 100 yards of offense by intermission.
Joplin product Nathan Glades, a true freshman, led the team in rushing with 42 yards on 12 carries while freshman Dawson Herl went 3 for 8 passing for 31 yards.
The Southern defense picked up a red zone stop on the Lopers’ first offensive possession when Coleman Booker and Malachi Broadnax teamed up to tackle David near the line of scrimmage on a fourth down-and-goal play from the MSSU 4. Linebackers Richard Jordan Jr. and Colton Winder, a Carthage graduate, had six tackles apiece at halftime.
