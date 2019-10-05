ST. JOSEPH, Mo.— Despite double-doubles from Janelle Brehm and Morgan Nash, the Missouri Southern volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss to Missouri Western on Saturday in MIAA action inside the MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Griffons defeated the Lions 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21.
With the loss, Missouri Southern fell to 8-8 overall and 1-5 in the MIAA. The Griffons improved to 9-5 on the season and 3-3 in conference games.
A junior outside hitter from Morris, Illinois, Brehm led Southern with 18 kills, 14 digs and two blocks. Sophomore outside hitter Shaylon Sharp added 11 kills, while sophomore middle blocker CC Pollard chipped in nine kills for the Lions.
A junior outside hitter from Tucson, Arizona, Nash handed out 40 assists and had 10 digs for MSSU, while junior defensive specialist Brooklynn McCain had 23 digs.
Missouri Western received 15 kills from Maryssa Recio and 14 from Ali Tauchen.
Also for the Griffons, Lauren Murphy had 43 assists and Tiana Butler had 33 digs.
There were 10 ties and six lead changes in the opening set. The final tie was at 13, when the Griffons went on a 3-0 run.
The second set featured seven ties and four lead changes, but the Griffons used a 6-2 run to take control.
After the Griffons took the first two sets, the Lions rallied to avoid the sweep.
The third set was tied at 17. The Lions used a late burst to take the set.
In the fourth set, Southern led 17-14 after a kill from Brehm capped an 8-1 run. Western finished off the match with a 5-1 run.
Missouri Southern hosts Washburn at 6 on Friday at Young Gymnasium.
