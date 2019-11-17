SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Missouri Southern women were outscored 13-8 in overtime to fall 80-75 against Illinois Springfield on Saturday,
The Lions (1-3) took a 36-28 lead into the intermission before the Prairie Stars (3-0) cut the lead to one with one quarter to play. Southern held a 67-64 lead with 19 seconds left when Tehya Fortune sank a 3-pointer for Illinois Springfield to send the game into overtime tied at 67-67.
Southern’s Chasidee Owens knocked down two free throws with 1:37 left in the overtime period to trim Illinois Springfield’s lead to 76-75, but that was the last time the Lions scored. The Prairie Stars went up three, 78-75, after two charity shots by Malea Jackson with 14 seconds left before Lauren Ladowski made two more free throws with three seconds remaining to seal the win.
Zoe Campbell led Southern with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. She added nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Owens scored 18 points and also finished a rebound shy of a double-double with nine boards. She had two assists and a steal. Layne Skiles scored 10 to give the Lions three players in double-figure scoring. Amber Buch scored eight and finished with a team-high six assists.
Ladowski was 5-of-12 shooting from the field to lead Illinois Springfield with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Makenna Fee scored 17 and had nine rebounds, while Jackson closed with 15. Fortune had 14 points in the win.
In a game that saw nine lead changes, the Lions were in control for 33:58 of game action. Southern’s bench was outscored 38-12, and the Prairie Stars had the advantage in fast-break points (15-2), points in the paint (50-38) and second-chance points (16-10).
Southern is back in action when the Lions travel to Lebanon, Illinois, to take on McKendree University at 3 today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.