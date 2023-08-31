Missouri Southern had No. 5 Northwest Missouri’s back against the wall all game long inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Thursday night in Joplin.
But, after a 14-0 start the Lions were outscored 31-10 the rest of the way and came up just short of a game-tying drive in the final two minutes to lose 31-24.
The Lions were set up with the ball on the 35-yard line after Northwest kicked the ball out of bounds on the kickoff after its last touchdown to go up by 7. Southern still had 2:20 left in the game and all three timeouts. A quick completion to Deontay Campbell moved the ball up to midfield but the next pass was intercepted by NWMSU.
The Lions were unable to get a three-and-out with their three timeouts and Northwest snuck away with a Week 1 victory.
MSSU struck first on a 68-yard connection from redshirt-sophomore quarterback to redshirt-freshman wide receiver David Bethune early in the first quarter. The next score came on a 9-yard pass from Luke Sampson to Campbell to make it 14-0.
After a Northwest score brought it to 14-7, MSSU responded with a 46-yard field goal to make it 17-7.
The Bearcats score 10 in a row to close out the first half with a 17-17 tie.
Sampson and Jaedon Stoshak began the second half with a 62-yard score to put the Lions back on top 24-17.
But again, Northwest found a way to shut down the Lions’ offense as it scored the final 14 points of the half to escape an upset.
MSSU was on the verge of ending a 29-year and 28-game skid against NWMSU. The Lions last beat the Bearcats in 1994 at home. That game was 34-9.
Former Joplin running back Nathan Glades led the team with 61 rushing yards. Sampson finished with 307 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-22 passing and just one interception. His leading receiver was Stoshak with 107 yards and one touchdown. Campbell had two grabs for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Jay Harris did the heavy lifting for Northwest with 131 rushing yards on 27 carries to help keep the Bearcats’ offense moving downfield. He also tallied two rushing scores. Quarterback Mike Hohensee ran the ball eight times for 34 yards and one touchdown. Hohensee also threw one touchdown. He totaled 278 yards through the air and was 25 for 39 overall. His leading target was Kashan Griffin, with six catches and 111 yards. Trevon Alexander caught the lone touchdown pass and totaled 39 yards on four grabs.
