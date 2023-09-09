Missouri Southern volleyball wrapped up its final two games in the Flagler Saints Classic on Saturday and finished with a 2-2 record while in St. Augustine, Florida.
Saturday's games were capped off with a 3-1 loss to No. 8 University of Missouri-St. Louis (8-0).
The Lions (6-2) came out scorching hot in the first set. They grabbed a 5-2 lead and continued to stretch it out to scores like 9-5, 11-6, 14-7 and eventually 20-8 before the 8th-ranked Tritons started to crawl back into it.
MSSU won that first set 25-17. The story of the set was the Lions' hitting efficiency. They converted 12 kills on 29 attacks and only had one error. Meanwhile, the Tritons made nine hitting errors to aid MSSU's run.
In the second set, UMSL jumped out to a 5-1 lead. The Lions didn't go away, though. They tallied nine of the set's next 12 points to grab a 10-8 lead. The Tritons pushed the score to an 11-11 tie, but only to see MSSU score the next four.
That was the point in which UMSL started to run with it. The rest of the second set went to the Tritons as they outscored the Lions 14-5 for a 25-20 win.
MSSU fought to stay within three points for most of the third set. But once UMSL took a 17-13 lead, it didn't look back en route to a 25-17 win. The fourth and final set was controlled by the Tritons most of the way in a 25-16 win.
The Lions kept the low-error play going against UMSL, finishing with just 14 total to the Tritons' 24. The Tritons just showed why they're a top-10 volleyball team in Division II by defending well.
MSSU saw 146 total attacks turn into just 37 kills for a percentage of .158. UMSL used a .211 attack percentage (56 of 152) to make up for having more errors than the Lions. Lexie Rang tallied 24 of those 56 kills while Hailey Flowers added 13.
UMSL's defense also stood out with 79 digs, led by Caitlin Bishop's 18. The Lions tallied 64 digs and were paced by Tori Hamilton with 20.
Flagler College
In MSSU's opening game on Saturday, the Lions took a four-set victory against Flagler College. After splitting the first two sets, Southern took control with a 25-14 victory in set No. 3.
That double-digit win in the third set was the momentum needed to close out the game with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.
MSSU fell behind early on in each of the first three sets. Flagler College jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set and grabbed small leads similar to that in the second and third sets as well.
Southern really took advantage of 29 hitting errors from Flagler. The Lions' best hitting performance came in the first and third sets. The first set saw MSSU tally 11 kills in 31 total attacks while only committing four errors for an attack percentage of .226. The third set featured a .219 attack percentage with 12 kills in 32 attacks with five errors.
Amelia Neels stood out for the Lions in the first game with 11 kills and four blocks — both led the team. Kyra Thomas notched four blocks for the team as well. Kyla Randall picked up seven service aces while Tori Hamilton earned 20 digs throughout the four-set game.
Jordan Berglin led the Saints with 10 kills and Molly Boyd led all players with six blocks for Flagler. The loss sent Flagler to 1-5 on the season. The Saints had one more game Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. against Embry-Riddle.
MSSU comes back to Missouri to begin MIAA play with a Friday contest with Northwest Missouri in Maryville at 6 p.m. The Lions will then head to St. Joseph to face Missouri Western on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.