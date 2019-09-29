For the second straight day, the Missouri Southern volleyball team dropped a decision to a nationally ranked opponent.
No. 11 Northwest Missouri downed Missouri Southern 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-20) on Saturday afternoon inside Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
The Lions fell to No. 14 Central Missouri in straight sets on Friday night.
Southern fell to 8-6 overall and 1-3 in the MIAA, while the Bearcats improved to 11-1 and 4-0 in conference play.
Janelle Brehm recorded 10 kills and 10 digs to lead the Lions, while Morgan Nash added eight kills and six digs.
Also for MSSU, Kylee Kaaihue handed out 13 assists, while Shaylon Sharp contributed eight digs and seven kills. CC Pollard and Emalee Lowe had six digs apiece.
Northwest received 13 kills from Morgan Lewis and 11 from Hallie Sidney. Maddy Ahrens had 37 assists.
The Bearcats hit .340 for the match, with only eight attack errors. The Lions hit .112 with 22 errors.
The Bearcats took control of the first set right away, leading 6-0. The Lions went on an 8-5 run, and a block by Alicia Pickett made it 13-10. But the hosts would get no closer.
The second set saw five ties and three lead changes. Northwest used an 8-2 run to go up 16-10. The Lions pulled within four at 19-15, but there would be no comeback.
In the third set, the Lions led 8-6 after a kill from Pickett, but the Bearcats took the lead for good at 12-9. A kill from Sharp cut Southern’s deficit to three at 23-20, but Northwest then closed out the match.
The Lions are at Central Oklahoma at 7 on Tuesday night.
OZARK CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ambassadors’ volleyball team defeated Faith Bap,tist Bible College 3-1 (14-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-23) on Saturday.
Ozark Christian, however, lost 1-0 to Faith Baptist bible in soccer.
