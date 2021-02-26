EMPORIA, Kan. — Emporia State swept Missouri Southern 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-18) on Friday night in an MIAA volleyball opener at White Auditorium.
Senior Alyssa Diaz led Missouri Southern (0-3, 0-1 MIAA) with five aces, 11 kills and a .567 attack percentage.
The Hornets notched their first victory in four matches this season.
The Lions play their home opener at 6 p.m. Thursday against Pittsburg State in Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium. The game was moved back one day to avoid a conflict with the Lions’ first-round game in the men’s MIAA Postseason Tournament on Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.