One day after upsetting a top-25 team on the road, Missouri Southern dropped a volleyball match with Missouri Western on Saturday in St. Joseph.
The Lions (7-3, 1-1 MIAA) topped No. 18 Northwest Missouri on Friday to begin conference play in Maryville in a five-set thriller. They lost in four sets on Saturday.
Each set was closely contested with the Griffons (7-3, 1-1) taking the first two by scores of 27-25 and 25-20. MSSU took set no. 3 by the score of 27-25 before dropping the fourth set 22-25.
MSSU's best attack percentage came in the third set when it registered 15 kills in 53 attacks while limiting the errors to just three. MWSU was most efficient in the second set with a .286 percentage and 14 kills on 35 attacks.
The Griffons tallied 62 kills in the match to the Lions' 50. Western also led in service aces (6-4) and blocks (9-5).
Southern's Fernanda Canedo and Western's Holly Heldt led all players with 18 kills apiece.
Daniell Moje (13) and Taylor Russell (12) of the Griffons were the only other players to tally double-digit kills. Moje and Emma Salker tallied four blocks apiece for MWSU.
The Lions' Sydney Unruh led all players with 30 digs in the contest.
MSSU's stays on the road for its next contest in Liberty, Missouri, at the Mabee Center against William Jewell (5-5). The Cardinals have notched a win over a ranked opponent as well with a 3-1 win over 25th-ranked Harding University on Sept. 9. William Jewell also played to five sets with Northwest Missouri but lost to them on Sept. 2.
