KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sam McMahon era has officially started for the Missouri Southern men's basketball program.
McMahon's Lions fell to Minnesota State - Mankato 87-73 in his head coaching debut as MSSU (0-1) kicked off the regular season and play in the Kansas City Crossover Challenge on Friday afternoon inside historic Municipal Auditorium.
The Lions finish play in Kansas City with Winona State at 5 p.m. Saturday. MSSU competes in the Pittsburg State Classic against Illinois Springfield and Quincy next weekend.
MSSU got off to a strong start early in the first half as a fastbreak layup from Tyriqe Jackson pushed the lead to 21-16 with 10:01 to play. But the Mavericks answered with a 10-4 run as a jumper from Malik Willingham pulled MSMU in front by one at the 5:41 mark.
Harrison Braudis hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-4 run for the Mavericks, giving MSMU a 35-29 advantage with 2:06 left in the first half. The Lions trimmed the deficit to 38-36 as Winston Dessesow connected from deep with one tick on the clock before halftime.
However, the second half was all Mavericks. Braudis punctuated a 19-8 run to stretch MSMU's lead to 57-44 with 15:22 left in the game.
The Mavericks extended that lead to 74-54 when Kyreese Willingham finished a transition layup eight minutes later, putting the nail in the coffin. MSSU whittled the deficit down to 14 five different times, but could not get any closer down the stretch.
Braudis scored a game-high 24 points on an efficient 7 of 11 from the field, 4 of 4 from 3 and 6 of 6 in charities to lead MSMU. Malik Willingham added 19 points, while Brady Williams finished with 14 points and Kyreese Willingham chipped in 11.
Avery Taggart posted a team-high 18 points to lead the Lions. Dessesow had 13 points, while Ndongo Ndaw and Sam Thompson finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Eleven points marked a new career-high for Ndaw. Taggart contributed three rebounds, two assists and one block, while Thompson led the way on the glass with six rebounds.
MSMU shot 50% from the field, while MSSU hit on 37% of its shots.
