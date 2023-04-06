From staff reports
No. 4 Missouri Southern played host to No. 18 Central Missouri on Thursday night at Warren Turner Field on the campus of MSSU.
The Lions (28-9, 16-5 MIAA) saw an early deficit that they were unable to overcome in an 8-5 loss.
The Mules (26-9, 17-4 MIAA) jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the top of the third inning for a comfortable margin.
Starting pitcher Conner Wolf was able to use that early lead to his advantage by picking up his seventh win of the season. Wolf is now 7-2 on the year.
He pitched five innings and struck out seven batters allowing six hits and one free pass. MSSU scored five runs on Wolf but only two were earned runs.
Steen Lane was handed the loss for Southern as he surrenedered seven runs, all earned, in two innings of work. Lane walked six batters and allowed four hits. He also had two wild pitches.
The bullpen gave up one run to UCM through the final five innings to give the Lions’ offense a chance to mount a comeback.
They tallied two in the third and three in the fifth to make it 7-5 but never got any closer.
The offense in the third inning came on a sacrifice fly from Henry Kusiak to drive in Chayton Beck. Ethan Clark followed that up with an RBI-single into left field to score Nate Mieszkowski.
Will Doherty drove a pitch over the left-field wall in the fifth for a three-run home run that scored Kusiak and Clark.
Clark finished the game 3 for 4 with a run scored and one RBI. The only other Lion with multiple hits was Mieszkowski. The sophomore went 2 for 5 with a run scored.
Kusiak and Treghan Parker both were hit by pitches in the contest.
Parker was named the NCBWA National Player of the Week on Thursday for his performance last week.
Despite winning the game, UCM actually had less hits (7) than MSSU (9). Leading the Mules was Carter Young with a three-hit day. Young was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and a stolen base. He was the only multi-hit game for the team.
Central Missouri drew 11 walks from Southern pitching. Its first two runs came on a passed ball and then a wild pitch.
The two teams meet again Friday night at MSSU with first pitch at 6 p.m.
