With 9:18 left in the game, Missouri Southern had trimmed No. 7 Northwest Missouri State’s lead to 11 points.
At that point, Southern head coach Jeff Sims believed his team still had a chance.
“This is a team that had beaten us 126-0 in the last two years, and we were in striking distance late in this game,” Sims said.
But from there, the tide quickly turned. The Bearcats, who erupted for 633 yards on the night, went on to score 21 unanswered points and handed Southern a 66-34 loss on Saturday night at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Although Southern (1-2) stumbled out of the starting gate to find itself facing a 24-7 deficit early in the second quarter, the night ended up turning into a track meet. Southern eventually clawed back to make it a 45-34 ballgame when junior defensive back Jaylon Alexander intercepted a Northwest pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.
But Southern’s comeback attempt eventually ran out of gas. The Lions turned the ball over on their last four drives — twice by downs and twice with interceptions — and the Bearcats (3-0) put the nail in the coffin with three touchdowns in their last five possessions.
“We’re improving, and we’re improving by leaps and bounds,” Sims said. “But the problem is we’re not making plays when plays need to be made. We’re making plays when we’re down three touchdowns. Then when we get the chance to make the plays to put us down one score, we’re not making those plays. We’re not a winning program or a winning culture yet. We’re a talented team, but we’re not yet a good team. I’m trying to get us there.”
The Lions managed to put up more gaudy offensive numbers as they amassed 458 yards, but turnovers proved to be their Achilles’ heel.
With Southern attempting to fight back from behind from the game’s early stages, quarterback Jacob Park was forced to throw 66 passes. He completed 29 for 442 yards and three touchdowns. But he also threw six interceptions — two that were returned for touchdowns.
“I don’t think it takes much to see that we can’t move people (at the line of scrimmage),” Sims said. “It’s not a criticism of our offensive lineman. Our offensive lineman are working hard and busting their tails because they’re good young men. … But Northwest is just too strong for us right now. So that put us in a position where we thought that passing the ball was our best chance at staying in this game. The best opportunity we had to stay in this game was with Jake throwing the ball.”
Park logged touchdowns on passes of 13, 7 and 8 yards. Dwayne Lawson was Southern’s top receiver, logging nine catches for 122 yards and one touchdown, while Benjamin Phillips recorded four catches for 110 yards and one touchdown. Brian Boyd Jr. also had four receptions for 108 yards.
The game opened with Northwest Missouri scoring on its second play when Imoni Donadelle caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Braden Wright.
Southern tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter when a blocked punt was scooped up by Jatece Wright, who went eight yards on the return for a touchdown.
Northwest then scored 24 unanswered points to take a 31-7 lead with 5:35 remaining in the first half.
Two quick touchdowns for Southern — one on a 13-yard pass to Phillips and another on a 7-yard toss to Jaedon Stoshak — late in the second quarter trimmed the Northwest lead to 38-21 at half.
For the Bearcats, Wright finished 18-of-33 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Backup quarterback Mike Hohensee went 2-of-2 passing for 70 yards and one touchdown and also carried the ball six times for 72 yards and one touchdown.
Justin Rankin finished as Northwest’s top rusher with 158 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries, while Donadelle logged a team-high six receptions for 160 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Southern returns to action next Saturday at Fort Hays State.
