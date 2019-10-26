WARRENSBURG, Mo. — For the second straight night, the Missouri Southern volleyball team dropped a decision to a nationally ranked opponent.
No. 10 Central Missouri upended the Lions 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-18) on Saturday night in MIAA action at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
The Lions fell in three sets to No. 14 Northwest Missouri on Friday night.
Southern is now 12-12 on the season and 5-9 in MIAA play.
Against the Jennies, Southern’s Janelle Brehm recorded 14 digs, seven service points and seven kills to lead the Lions, while Shaylon Sharp added six kills. Makenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis handed out 12 assists and Morgan Nash contributed eight assists and five kills.
Three UCM players tallied nine kills — Hannah Engelken, Sydney Lierz and Hannah VanBuskirk.
Ally Offerdahl had 33 assists for the Jennies (16-6, 10-3 MIAA), while Abby Skrastins had 16 digs.
The Jennies scored the first nine points of the opening set. The hosts led 20-10 en route to victory.
In the second set, which featured four ties, the Lions trailed 17-16 when the Jennies rattled off seven straight points. A kill from Southern’s Olivia Lewis stopped the run, but VanBuskirk answered with a kill on set point.
The Lions hung tough in the third set, as there were five ties. A kill from Nash trimmed UCM’s lead to 21-17. But the Jennies scored four of the next five points to end the match.
Missouri Southern hosts Central Oklahoma at 6 on Tuesday at Young Gymnasium.
