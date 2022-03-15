CLAREMORE, Okla. — Skyler Nelson belted a two-run blast to left field as Rogers State earned a 9-7 walk-off victory over Missouri Southern in 10 innings on Tuesday afternoon at Diamond Sports Complex.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Lions (15-9, 6-4 MIAA), who were on the verge of going a perfect 4-0 on the road trip.
But a late rally from RSU proved to force extra innings.
After MSSU grabbed a 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth, Carson Cheatwood sliced the deficit to one with an RBI fielder's choice for the Hillcats in the bottom half of the frame.
Victor Cencieros smacked an RBI single to right field to knot the score at 7-7. The Hillcats' reliever Jerry Davis then retired the Lions bats' in order in the 10th.
MSSU redshirt freshman Laif Hultine forced Jonathon Soto to bounce out to third base to open the bottom of the inning. But shortstop Jesse Holguin singled through the right side to set up Nelson's walk-off long ball.
It was the first baseman's second home run of the season.
The Lions rallied from a 2-0 hole early on as Webb City product Treghan Parker deposited an 0-1 pitch from Vinny Riggio over the right field fence for a two-run shot in the fourth inning.
Then in the bottom half of the inning, RSU took a 4-2 lead after an RBI fielder's choice from Cheatwood who also accounted for the other run on a wild pitch.
After both teams traded runs over the next three innings, MSSU received some heavy hitting from Ryan Doran in the eighth. The designated hitter pulled the Lions in front 6-5 with a three-run shot out to right field.
MSSU added an insurance tally off an RBI fielder's choice from Jordan Fitzpatrick in the ninth.
RSU (11-11, 6-4 MIAA) tallied 13 hits. Prescott Horn and Ceniceros went a perfect 3 for 3 each, with the latter tallying two RBI.
Nelson finished with three runs driven in. Davis (2-0) tossed the final two innings for the Hillcats.
Riggio, the starter, allowed two runs on four hits through four innings of work. Jason Gomez, Dean Grisham and Octavio Sanchez followed in relief for RSU.
MSSU amassed 10 hits in the contest. 3-hole hitter and catcher Tommy Stevenson led the way with three hits, two walks and a run scored.
Aurora product Matt Miller and Doran added two knocks apiece.
Hultine (1-2) gave up four runs on five hits between the ninth and 10th innings for the Lions. Chase Beiter, Ryan Paschal, Cale McCallister and Scott Duensing also pitched for MSSU.
The Lions host Washburn this weekend, starting at 5 p.m. Friday from Warren Turner Field.
Davis, VanWey shine at UCO
Jacob Davis and Logan VanWey were dominant in outings over the weekend.
Davis, a MSSU sophomore southpaw, put together a stellar start once again on Saturday, surrendering just two runs — both unearned — and two hits in six innings of work to help lift the Lions to a 5-2 win over UCO.
Davis, moving to a perfect 3-0 on the season, struck out eight batters and allowed five free passes. The Cairo, Mo., native was relieved in the seventh by Paschal, who tossed two scoreless innings to help MSSU clinch the MIAA series opener.
VanWey put together arguably his best collegiate outing for the Lions on Sunday.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound righty from Webb City tossed seven scoreless inning and allowed just one hit as the Lions rolled to a 7-0 win over UCO in game two of the series.
VanWey, improving to 2-2 on the season, recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed just one free pass. He was relieved in the eighth inning by Cale McCallister, who tossed two scoreless frames while striking out three and allowing no hits.
