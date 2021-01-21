Free throws certainly weren't free for Missouri Southern.
In fact, they became downright costly.
Fort Hays State was almost automatic at the foul line to complete a big comeback and stun Missouri Southern 102-94 in overtime on Thursday night in MIAA men's basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Tigers (4-7), who fell behind by 13 points in the opening minutes, converted 38-of-44 free throws. Of their 20 points in overtime, 15 came from the foul line, including 11 in the last 55 seconds to protect their lead.
The Lions (5-6), by contrast, went 23-of-36 at the line.
"We gave them almost half their points from the free throw line," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "We go to the free throw line 36 times. Great, but we don't make them. If we make our free throws, it's probably a little bit different story.
"At some point, something has to change. We fouled too much; we didn't make our free throws. I don't know how else to practice free throws besides getting in the gym and shooting."
Three players — Missouri Southern's Stan Scott and Fort Hays State's Jared Vitztum and Kaleb Hemmeke — shared game scoring honors with 32 points.
Scott made 11-of-20 field goals, 2-of-5 3-pointers and 8-of-9 free throws for his season-high total. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and had four assists.
Scott's three-point play on a hard drive to the basket with 15 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 82. The Tigers missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"Just staying aggressive," Scott said. "That's when I'm at my best is staying aggressive, getting to my spots, finishing strong though contact, making plays."
"I thought Stan was good," Boschee said. "He could have been better defensively and had eight turnovers."
Cam Martin scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds before fouling out while backing away from the shooter with 4:36 left in regulation. Boschee also picked up a technical foul after the play, resulting in a four-point possession for the Tigers.
Vitztum, senior forward, was 11-of-18 from the floor and 9-of-10 at the line while Hemmeke, a freshman guard, was 9-of-18 on field goals and 11-of-12 at the line.
The Tigers never trailed in overtime, using a three-point play by Vitztum and two charities by Hemmeke for an 87-82 lead with 3:21 left, and the Lions never got closer than three points.
Missouri Southern got off to one of its best starts this season. Lawson Jenkins, who finished with 14 points, nailed two 3-pointers in the first minute and passed inside twice – the second one a nifty bounce pass between defenders – for Martin layups as the Lions raced to a 14-1 lead in the first five minutes.
The Tigers missed their first nine shots before Quinten Rock drove down the left side of the lane for a layup with 13:46 left in the half. The Tigers continued to be effective driving the ball hard to the basket and took their first lead, 27-26, on Hammeke’s free throw with 5:19 left in the half.
"Unbelievable," Boschee said. "We were playing loose, playing free, moving the basketball. Defensively we were extremely active.
"Then for whatever reason, we stopped doing it. We took bad shots, and defensively we didn't get any stops. That's how they got back in it. That's frustrating.
"I thought we had a great start to the second half the first three minutes. Then after that, it went back to what it was in the first half after the first five minutes. We have to find a way to be locked in for 40 minutes. We got in foul trouble, and that really hurt us."
"Very disappointing," Scott said. "We kept fighting back. That's a good sign, but we have to learn from this one.
"Everything was clicking. We were feeling good. We came out with a lot of energy. We have to find a way to keep that energy."
The Lions have another home game Saturday afternoon against Nebraska-Kearney.
