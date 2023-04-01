HAYS, Kan. — Missouri Southern baseball bats were active Saturday as the Lions slugged 20 hits en route to defeating host Fort Hays State 17-8.
Left fielder Treghan Parker led the Missouri Southern hit parade, going 3 for 6 and knocking in seven runs.
Lion teammate Nate Mieszkowski showed up well, too, with a pair of solo home runs to bring in two more runs. Mieszkowski, a second baseman, went 2 for 5.
In addition to Parker, others with three hits apiece were Henry Kusiak, Matt Miller and Ethan Clark with two RBIs each.
First baseman Elliott Herrmann led Fort Hays, going 4 for 5 with three RBIS, including one homer. The Tigers got 14 hits.
Fort Hays went in front early with an 8-2 advantage after four innings.
It was all Missouri Southern after that with the Lions scoring four runs in the fifth inning, five in the sixth, two in the seventh, one in the eighth and three in the ninth.
Kyle Moore relieved starting pitcher Cole Gayman in the fourth inning to get the win. Moore, who struck out six batters and walked one, was relieved by Cale McCallister in the ninth.
The Lions hiked their MIAA record to 16-3 and went to 27-7 overall, while dropping the Tigers to 4-15, 13-22. The Lions prevailed 13-3 on Friday over the Tigers.
The two teams collide again in a single game at 1 p.m on Sunday.
