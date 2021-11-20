TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The No. 10 Missouri Southern men's cross country team put together a stellar performance on the national stage.
The Lions came away with a 13th-place finish and a pair of All-American's at the 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning at The Abbey Course hosted by Saint Leo University.
JP Rutledge finished sixth with a time of 30 minutes, 33 seconds over the 10k course, while Ryan Riddle was 20th in a time of 30:58.9. Both runners earned All-American honors.
Riddle opened up the race with the lead pack, but eventually fell back midway through. He, however, made a late surge and moved up 24 places in the final 2,000 meters. Rutledge stormed up the standings late and surged through the top-ten in the final 1,500m, jumping four places in the final stretch.
Jarod Ozee placed 76th in a time of 32:13.1, while Riley Simpson finished in a time of 33:10.4. Zach Finley crossed the line just ten seconds later (33:20.1), while Landon Fatino (34:12.0) and Kevin Koester (34:52.3) rounded out the Southern runners.
Southern finished with 372 team points, good enough for 13th. It is the team's 16th top-22 finish in the last 19 years.
Grand Valley State won the team title with 43 points, followed by Adams State at 84. Colorado Mines was third, followed by Augustana, Colorado-Colorado Spings, Wingate, Western Colorado, Chico State, Lewis and Colorado Christian to round out the top-ten.
