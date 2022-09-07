BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women's golf team posted the lowest team score in program history as the Lions finished eighth on Wednesday at the Central Region Fall Preview hosted at Adams Point Golf Club.
The Lions shot a 310 on day 1, setting the record for lowest round in program history, and followed that up with a 311, posting a 621 for the team's final 36-hole score. That mark bests the previous low set at this same tournament and course last year of 629.
Kylie Carnes led the way for the Lions as she posted a 78 and a 152 for the tournament, finishing in a tie for 27th. Carnes posted a birdie on the front nine.
Lily Allman was tied for 31st after posting a 77 and a 155 overall for the 36 holes that included three birdies on the afternoon. Filippa Guldberg had three birdies on the day and shot a 78 to finish tied for 37th with teammate Aida Nunez with a 36-hole total of 257. Nunez also had a 78 on the afternoon, carding a pair of birdies.
Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro had a pair of birdies on her first two holes and shot an 80 to finish tied for 57th at 162. Julianna Washka, competing as an individual finished with a two-day total of 163.
Henderson State won the team competition, shooting a seven-under par and finishing three-under par for the tournament.
Nebraska-Kearney was second, followed by Augustana, Northeastern State, Arkansas-Monticello, Harding, Oklahoma Baptist, the Lions, Northwest Missouri and Southwest Oklahoma State to round out the top 10 team scores.
The Lions are back in action next week as Southern travels to Oklahoma to compete in the NSU Women's Classic hosted at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa.
