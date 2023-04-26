The Missouri Southern women's golf program concluded the MIAA championship tournament with a program-best finish
The Lions took fifth place at the Eagle Creek Golf Course on Wednesday. Their Day 3 score of 330 saw them fall from third place to start the day to fifth.
MSSU saw itself in third place following Day 1 and Day 2 with team scores of 322 and 317. The final score of 969 is the lowest team score for the conference tournament in program history.
Mia Scrimgeour started the conference tournament with a team-low of 75. She added an 80 and 82 to conclude the event tied for 10th overall. Lily Allman finished tied for 22nd with her best round coming in Day 2 with a 77. Irataxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro finished tied for 22nd as well and also featured a 77 for her best round. That score came on Day 3 for Fernandez-Cano. Kylie Carnes finished tied for 38th with scores of 84-85-87.
Central Missouri won the team title with a 936- tournament score after having rounds of 310-305-321. Paige Hoffman of Northwest Missouri won the individual title with a 224 tournament score after rounds of 73-74-77.
