After first-semester finals were completed, the focus for Missouri Southern’s women’s basketball team switched to offense.
“We’ve focused a lot on ourselves, especially offensively,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “Making sure we can execute our sets and we take care of the basketball. We got up and down (the floor) a little bit a couple of times this week just to get in that type of frame mind as far as playing.
“We’ve been doing a lot of shooting, a lot of individual work with each kid, trying to make sure they get a lot of shots up, which they don’t get in practice.”
This is a big difference from practices during the season.
“If we play Thursday-Saturday, we get a good, hard practice Monday and a pretty good practice Tuesday. Of course, Wednesday we’re preparing for Thursday’s game, Friday preparing for Saturday’s game. You don’t get as much individual work as you would like. I like the aspect that we’re able to get a lot of shots up.”
Two weeks ago the Lions played their best offensive game, a 96-85 home victory over Rogers State for their third consecutive victory. They set season highs for points, field goals (31), field-goal percentage (54.4), 3-point goal percentage (50.0), free throws made (25) and free throw percentage (80.6). They also tied their season best with nine 3-point goals.
Aiding the offense was the Lions had a season-high 24 assists and 16 turnovers, one more than their season low.
“We did a good job of executing,” Ressel said after the game, “and we got a lot of good looks, open looks, a lot of easy looks around the basket. And we did a great job of screening ... when we got a lot of open looks.”
On the defensive end, the Lions’ Madi Stokes, 6-foot-3 sophomore from Cassville, leads NCAA Division II with 17 blocked shots and is second in total rebounds (64). fifth in blocks per game (2.83) and ninth in rebound average (10.7).
As a team, the Lions are third nationally with 27 blocks.
The Lions (3-3) have their 2020 final exam on the court today when they face Missouri Western (2-4) at 1:30 p.m. at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Griffons are coming off a 96-75 loss at Pittsburg State on Thursday night.
“They are athletic,” Ressel said. “The first, third and fourth quarters, they were right there with Pitt. Pitt had a nice second quarter (30-13 scoring advantage) and shot the free throws extremely well to give them the lead.
“Missouri Western gets up and down the floor. They want to push the basketball, so we’re going to have to do a great job of transition defense. And we have to make sure we take care of the basketball. That’s been something we’ve struggled with, and with their pressure where they try to get out and deny (the passing lanes), we have to make sure we’re strong with the basketball and we see things and execute our offense.”
The Griffons average 63.4 points. The 75 points on Thursday night were the most they’ve scored since reaching the low 80s against Rogers State and Northeastern State in the first two games of the season.
Camille Evans, 5-foot-7 freshman guard, had 15 points against PSU to raise her team-leading average to 10.3. Six more players average at least six points.
Carley Turnbull paces the Lions at 15.2 points per game and has 50 points in the last two games. She is 11th in Division II with 35 field goals.
Amaya Johns is next at 10.5 points, and four more contributed at least six points a game.
MSSU vs. Mo. Western
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (3-3)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr.15.2
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr.6.5
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so.8.7
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr.2.5
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr.6.0
MISSOURI WESTERN (2-4)
Pts.
F Asia McCoy, 5-10 jr.6.0
G Camille Evans, 5-7 fr.10.3
G Mychaeli Gray, 5-9 sr.6.7
G Josie Weishaar, 5-11 fr.7.5
G Brionna Budgetts, 5-7 so.7.3
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (50-71). Candi Whitaker, 2nd year at MWSU (23-13).
Series: MWSU leads 59-34 after sweeping the Lions last season, 65-61 on the road and 76-47 at home. The Griffons have won the last three meetings and seven of the last nine.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
