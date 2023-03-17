TOPEKA, Kan. — Missouri Southern moved out to a 4-0 lead Friday and went on to defeat host Washburn 4-1 in an MIAA baseball game.
Both teams went to 9-2 in the conference with the Lions moving to 18-6 overall and Washburn 16-9.
Cole Woods, the winning pitcher, went the first seven innings before being relieved in the eighth by Kyle Moore. Woods (4-1) struck out six batters and walked none en route to a six-hitter.
Casey Steward (1-1) tossed the entire nine innings, struck out nine batters and walked one. He also pitched a six-hitter.
Nate Mieszkowski, Missouri Southern second baseman, went 3 for 4, driving in one run.
Missouri Southern first baseman Matt Miller picked up his 10th home run of the season in going 1 for 3.
Trevor McCollum went 2 for 3 for Washburn, while teammate Ike Book had the only RBI for Washburn.
The Lions will play a doubleheader at noon Sunday in Washburn.
