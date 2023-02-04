The last time Missouri Southern and Central Missouri met for a women's MIAA contest was Dec. 13 on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The Jennies won that matchup, pitting No. 3 MSSU and No. 17 UCM, 73-71.
On Saturday afternoon, the 24th-ranked Lions (21-4, 13-4 MIAA) got revenge in Warrensburg with a 72-69 victory over seventh-ranked Central Missouri (18-2, 14-2 MIAA).
This just might have been the most entertaining contest of the day inside all of Division II women's basketball.
MSSU trailed 54-49 entering the fourth quarter but pulled itself within one point quickly behind eight points from Madi Stokes in the first 2:34 to make it 58-57.
UCM stretched it back to a seven-point margin at 67-60 with 4:11 to go in the game.
The Lions stuck with it and battled back once again. Layne Skiles scored five in a row to make it 68-65. After being fouled, Kryslyn Jones hit two free throws to bring her team within one point again.
The teams traded empty possessions on four-consecutive trips down floor forcing Jones to send UCM's Lauren Frost to the charity stripe with a chance to give the Jennies a three-point lead with 35 seconds left. Frost only made one of two shots to bring the score to 69-67.
On the next possession, Lacy Stokes fired away from deep and missed. Stokes was able to get her own rebound and with less than 24 seconds on the clock she quickly found an open Kaitlin Hunnicutt outside the 3-point line. Hunnicutt did not miss and the Lions went ahead for the first time in the fourth stanza at 70-69.
A Littrell turnover forced UCM to put MSSU on the line late and Skiles added two free throws to make the final score of 72-69. Lacy blocked Olivia Nelson's attempt to tie the game at the buzzer.
Skiles led the Lions with 19 points, Lacy Stokes chipped in 18 more while Madi earned a double-double with her 14 points and 13 rebounds. Eight of her 14 were Southern's first eight points of the final quarter of play.
Hunnicutt added nine points on three 3-pointers while Jones contributed eight — half of which came from the free throw line. Skiles hit five shots from outside.
After jumping out to a 19-11 lead, Southern watched UCM close the first quarter out with a basket to make it 19-13. That must have been a catalyst for the Jennies.
Central Missouri held Southern to just nine second-quarter points and went on a tear of its own tallying 26 for a 39-28 lead at halftime.
The two teams went back and forth for a bit to begin the second half. A layup from Madi Stokes got the Lions within eight at 44-36. Kryslyn Jones and Lacy Stokes combined for eight consecutive points to tie the game at 44.
UCM answered with a 3-pointer from Brooke Littrell but immediately following, Layne Skiles drilled a triple to tie it back up.
MSSU took the lead back when Jones added two free throws to go up 49-47. UCM ended the third period on a 7-0 run to lead by five entering the fourth.
The Jennies were led in scoring by Nelson with 23 and then Littrell with 18. Nelson scored well over her average of 12.8 points per game this season. MSSU held Littrell just below her average of 19.4 ppg.
The Lions will be back in action on Saturday at Pittsburg State with a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
