Missouri Southern went on a long road trip to Kearney, Nebraska, to face the Lopers of the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.
The Lions left Kearney with a 2-1 record and two straight wins — both on the road — after their defense held the opposition to just 13 points for an 18-13 win.
Home or away, it doesn't matter to Atiba Bradley or his group of athletes. They just want to go out and compete.
"We just have a group of guys that enjoy and appreciate the opportunity to compete," Bradley said. "On the road, or at home, it doesn't matter. They're just happy to go out and showcase their God-given abilities."
The defense was showcasing its hard-nosed efforts all game long. UNK (1-2) had 10 total drives in the game and seven of them came up empty. Four drives ended in a punt, two in a turnover and another ended when the second-quarter clock ran out at halftime.
"I saw them playing fast and playing off each other," Bradley said. "They had good coverage and that led to a good rush, which caused their quarterback to scramble a lot. The success from each level of the defense goes hand in hand. It was nice to see them working together."
Next for MSSU will be playing host to Northeastern State at 2 p.m. Saturday. The RiverHawks are 0-3 and fell to Nebraska-Kearney in Week 2. NSU lost to Emporia State 38-0 on Saturday.
Bradley said the goal moving forward is still to keep getting better every day and not be satisfied with where the team is at. One thing he's ready to see next week is a packed Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
“Our fans are our greatest asset," he said. "They are the 12th man. They are our advantage. We use their energy and atmosphere as fuel. We can’t do it without them.”
THE ACTION
The Lions started the scoring after Peyton McKee picked off T.J. Davis' pass on the first drive of the game. MSSU responded by moving downfield and getting just into kicker Drake Reese's range off of a 20-yard connection from Luke Sampson to Jaedon Stoshak.
Reese nailed the 48-yarder to put the Lions up 3-0. That was a new season long for Reese.
“Drake Reese has been an absolute weapon for us from about 30 yards and out," Bradley said. "Anything under 40 I’m very confident he's going to make it. We hit another long of 48. We're at a range where we’re getting three points almost any time we cross the 50 and that's huge.”
Reese added a 35-yarder in the fourth quarter and then missed a 39-yarder later with just two minutes left. It was a bit of an odd game for the kicking unit as both point-after touchdown attempts were blocked.
Later in the first quarter, the Sampson-Stoshak combination struck for an 8-yard score to make it 9-0.
UNK responded with a touchdown at the 10:20 mark of the second quarter when Tamicus Napier ran the ball in from two yards out. The next 10 minutes saw no scoring.
The Lions came out and scored the first nine points after intermission to grab an 18-7 lead. This touchdown was scored on a short run from Ja'Veon Marlow.
Marlow and Anthodius Ashley split work with starter Nathan Glades, who is out with an injury.
Marlow tallied 66 yards on 16 carries with the one touchdown. Ashley ran it 13 times for 65 yards. Akeem Gilmore also got some reps with four rushes and 27 yards. Gilmore caught five passes for 60 yards as well.
That rushing attack without Glades was aided by the play of the Lions' offensive line.
“Our offensive line is a big group," Bradley said. "They were able to wear on the Nebraska-Kearney defensive line. In the 4th quarter you could see them slowing down. And if you give the slightest gap to our running backs, they’ll hit it and turn it into something big.
“We're happy to have three backs that we feel good about. All three guys that we have we feel are starters.”
UNK added a late score on Davis' 14-yard pass to Cole Brown to make it 18-13 with 1:16 left. The Lopers failed to convert the 2-point conversion attempt. Their onside kick was recovered by Ezekiel Lang to ice the game.
MORE STATS
Sampson finished 18 of 28 (64%) for a total of 174 yards and one touchdown. His top target was Stoshak with six catches for 75 yards and the score.
The Lions forced two turnovers, adding a fumble to that opening-drive interception. They won the time-of-possession battle by a large margin as they had the ball for 36:34 to the Lopers' 23:26.
Halid Djibril led the team with seven total tackles and McKee was right behind him with six and the interception.
Kearney's Davis was 20 of 25 (80%) for 220 yards, a touchdown and interception. Top targets for the quarterback were Reggie Anderson (two catches, 56 yards), Severyn Foster (four catches, 47 yards), Zorian Stanton (three catches, 40 yards) and Brown (three catches, 19 yards, one touchdown).
The rushing attack was denied all game long by MSSU. UNK was led by Jamaal Joseph with six carries for 28 yards. Napier added three carries for 12 yards and the touchdown.
