During Tuesday’s press conference at Missouri Southern State University, Luke Sampson said that he felt it was important the Lions got off to a good start again on Thursday at Washburn.
Sampson must know a little bit about himself and his teammates.
MSSU struck on its first drive of the game once again to take a 7-0 lead.
This time, it led to a 30-23 win as it evened its record at 1-1 in the early season.
That opening drive went for 75 yards on eight plays and only took 3:36 to complete.
The Lions did not lead the entire way. The Ichabods responded with 13 straight points and capped off the first half with a 26-yard field goal to make it 13-7 to send the game to halftime.
Southern responded right out of the gate to start the second half as well. Sampson and Co. orchestrated a five-play, 65-yard drive to go up 14-13.
This score came on a 21-yard connection from Sampson to Ezekiel Lang.
Just two minutes later, Jaedon Stoshak caught a 44-yard pas from Sampson to go up 20-13. The point-after attempt was missed.
But then Drake Reese nailed a 49-yarder to put the Lions ahead 23-13
Washburn ended MSSU’s 16-0 run immediately after with a D.J. Bell kick-return touchdown to make it 23-20.
The Ichabods tied it up with another 26-yard field goal from Trenton Brehm.
MSSU crossed the goal line one more time when Sampson hit JarMichael Cooper for a 10-yard score to make it 30-23. This was another five-play drive for the Lions. The drive went 66 yards in 2:18.
Sampson finished 14 for 23 with 235 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
The Lions saw two quarterbacks from Washburn and held the to a combined 143 yards on 20-of-30 passing. Sam Van Dyne threw an interception as well.
It was a running back by committee situation for MSSU on Thursday night. The team totaled 100 yards rushing on 28 carries and Akeem Gilmore picked up a touchdown on his 21-yard score to open the game.
The Ichabods did win the rushing battle with 180 yards on the ground behind a team-leading 125 yards from Taylon Peters. Washburn's other quarter back, Kellen Simoncic, had the team's only rushing touchdown.
Stoshak led all receivers with four grabs and 93 yards, including his touchdown. Lang finished with four catches and 77 yards, plus his touchdown. Bell paced the Washburn pass catchers with seven catches and 64 yards.
Colton Winder was in double digits in tackles again with 14 total and six solo. Halid Djibril continued with another double-digit tackling effort of his own collecting 10 total and eight solo. Djibril also came away with the defense's first takeaway of the year.
Again, the Lions saw their opponent take more snaps on offense than them. Last week, Northwest Missouri totaled 80 plays to MSSU's 40. This game was much closer with Washburn running 74 plays and Southern 51.
MSSU (1-1) heads to Nebraska-Kearney (0-1) on Saturday, September 16 for a noon start. The Lopers fell in a close one at Central Oklahoma in Week 1, 24-21. They will host Northeastern State on Saturday for their Week 2 game.
