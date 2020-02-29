PITTSBURG, Kan. — Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State moved to the top of the MIAA indoor track and field team standings on Saturday at the Robert W. Plaster Center.
The Lions lead the men's division with 49 points through six events, five points ahead of second-place Pittsburg State. Northwest Missouri was just ahead of Central Missouri 33-32 for third place.
The Gorillas have grabbed the lead in the women's meet with 74 points, followed by Missouri Southern 47.5, Northwest Missouri 32 and Central Missouri 29.5. Seven events have been scored.
The meet concludes today with 12 finals for the men and 11 for the women. Field events begin at noon and running finals at 1:30 p.m. Team championships should be awarded at approximately 5.
MEN'S MEET
Missouri Southern's Gidieon Kimutai was upset in the 5,000 meters.
Karim Achengli of Northwest Missouri won the event in 14 minutes, 19.85 seconds, and Kimutai was second in 14:20.40. Bryce Grahn of Pittsburg State took fifth, followed by a trio of Lions in Nickson Kiptoo, Jared Ozee and Cody Berry.
The Lions and Gorillas dominated the weight throw with three medalists apiece among the top-8 finishers.
Josh Fulmer of MSSU won the event at 66 feet, 1 inch, and teammates Travis Petersen and Peyton Barton placed third and sixth, respectively. Levi Wyrich was second, Konner Swenson fifth and Chase Dalton seventh for the Gorillas.
Josh Norville of Missouri Southern won the long jump at 25-4.
The Gorillas' Devon Richardson won the high jump at 7-0.50. Trey Mooney of Pittsburg State took second in the heptathlon with 5,351 points, 137 behind winner Trey Miller of Central Missouri.
The Gorillas also were second in the distance medley relay, with Mason Strader, Bailey Stone, Colin Webber and Connar Southard competing. Missouri Southern's Kevin Koester, Elliot Rule, Gabe McClain and Ryan Riddle teamed up to finish third.
The 60-meter hurdles prelims saw Pittsburg State advance three runners to today's final. Louis Rollins was first, Jared Becker second and Raymond Brass eighth. The Lions' Desmond Hall qualified sixth.
The Lions' Cameron Linville qualified fourth in the 60 meters, Jon Johnson qualified third in the 600-yard run and McCain qualified fourth in the 800.
Pittsburg State also advanced Matt Wilson and Graham Hudelson in the 600 yards and Webber and Donte Howard in the 800.
WOMEN'S MEET
The pole vault showdown between former national champions Haven Lander of Pittsburg State and Emily Presley of Missouri Southern did not disappoint.
Lander won the event, clearing 13 feet, 7 inches, and Presley was second at 13-3. The Lions' Elena Bisotto was third, also clearing 13-3, while PSU's Kinsey Laird was sixth and MSSU's Lauren Sutherland was seventh.
Pittsburg State's Brianna Cooks won the weight throw at 62-6.75. Missouri Southern actually picked up one more point in the event as the Lions' Kirsten Leisinger was fourth, Alexandra Rodriguez fifth and Payton Roberts seventh.
The Gorillas picked up another victory as Asia Anderson took the long jump (19-2). Claire Luallen of Missouri Southern placed fourth, and PSU's Nakiya Marshall was eighth.
The Gorillas earned 15 points in the 5,000 as Piper Misse won in 17:55.11 and Hannah Honeyman was fourth. Missouri Southern's Ashlee Kuykendall was sixth, one spot ahead of teammate Danielle Prince.
The high jump saw Missouri Southern's Wynter Nekola finish fifth and PSU's Megan Eckman sixth.
In the distance medley relay, the Gorillas' Cami Roy, Emerson Tice, Kari Blattner and Cassidy Westhoff teamed up to finish second. The Lions were fourth with Roberts, Leisinger, Miracle Grant and Rodriguez competing.
In the running prelims, the Lions' Kiara Smith and Cornesia Calhoun-White qualified 1-2 in the 60-meter hurdles. Teammate Claire Luallen qualified sixth, and Pittsburg State's Marshall and McKenzie Penne took seventh and eighth, respectively.
Missouri Southern's Jasmine Deckard led the qualifying in the 60 meters, and Christine Williams of Pittsburg State was fifth.
Rhema Taylor of PSU and LaNea Wallace of MSSU qualified 1-2 in the 600-yard run, and 400 qualifiers included Missouri Southern's Elizabeth Adeoye in fourth, Chardae Overstreet in eighth and PSU's London Futch in seventh. The Gorillas' Blattner and Roy advanced in the 800.
