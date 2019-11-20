For the first time in many years, Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State have qualified for the MIAA Postseason Volleyball Tournament.
The eight-team, single-elimination tournament runs today through Saturday at Hy-Vee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena) in Kansas City, Missouri.
The seventh-seeded Gorillas play No. 2 Washburn in the tournament opener at noon, and No. 8 Missouri Southern faces undefeated Nebraska-Kearney at 5.
Other matchups today have No. 3 Central Missouri vs. Central Oklahoma at 2:30 and No. 4 Northwest Missouri vs. Missouri Western at 7:30.
Winners advance to Friday night's semifinals, which start at 5, and the championship match is set for 6 on Saturday night.
Missouri Southern (13-17) has made the MIAA tournament for the first time since 2007. The league did not have a tournament from 2008-11.
Under second-year coach Kalie Mader, the Lions have posted their most victories since 2010 when the Lions finished 18-14. Missouri Southern won a total of 39 matches in the previous eight seasons, including an 11-20 mark in 2017.
The Lions lost twice to the Lopers by 3-0 scores this season — 25-19, 27-25, 25-15 on Oct. 19 in Joplin and 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 last Friday night in Kearney.
The Lopers (30-0), ranked No. 2 nationally, went unblemished through the regular season for just the second time in school history, joining the 2004 team.
"Being 30-0 is a refuse to lose attitude," Lopers coach Rick Squires said in a release. "It's a group that fights with each other in practice when we're doing the smallest of drills. Everybody always wants to be the winner. They've turned non-competitive drills into somehow they score them and somebody has to win and lose. So a very competitive group with a high volleyball IQ and a lot of experience and court time."
Six Lopers average at least 2.0 kills per set, led by co-MIAA player of the year Julianne Jackson with 2.94. Setter Maddie Squires averages 10.90 assists per set, and Lindsay Nottleman averages 5.06 digs.
The Lions' play at the net is led by Alicia Pickett, the MIAA blocks leader, and Morgan Nash and Janelle Brehm, both second team all-MIAA players.
Brooklynn McCain and Emalee Lowe average 3.82 and 3.67 digs per set, respectively, for the Lions.
PITTSBURG STATE
The Gorillas (14-15), coached by Jen Gomez, are in the MIAA To urnament for the first time since 2006 when they qualified for the fourth consecutive year.
Pittsburg State almost played giant killer last Saturday when the Gorillas lost in five sets to Nebraska-Kearney 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 15-8.
Three Gorillas have at least 200 kills this season — Erika Ivkov 293, Morgan Henning 282 and Meg Auten 269. Auten slammed 22 kills in the loss to the Lopers.
Marissa Bates leads the defense with 4.01 digs per set, and setters Brianna Richard and Laura Willoughby average 5.98 and 5.29 sets per set, respectively.
No. 3-ranked Washburn (26-2 with two losses to the Lopers) is led by co-MIAA player of the year Genna Berg at 3.80 kills and 3.30 digs per set.
The Ichabods swept the Gorillas twice this season, 27-25, 25-20, 25-10 in Pittsburg and 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 in Topeka.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.