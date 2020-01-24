Lions, Gorillas benefit from open date

The open date in the middle of last week came at a good time for both Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State as they prepared for today's 1:30 p.m. women's basketball game in Pittsburg.
The Lions (5-11, 2-6 MIAA) put up a lot of shots after setting a season low in points in last Saturday's 76-44 loss at league-leading Central Missouri.
"To me, you can refocus on yourself, figure out some things for your own team," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "If you have two games a week, it's hard to focus on yourself and what you need to correct. You are worrying about your next opponent.
"Central is playing extremely well right now, shooting the ball well. This was a good time for us to sit back, reevaluate offensively and defensively what we're doing, make adjustments and then focus on what we need to get better at in these last 11 games.
"We worked on the defense we want to play, a little more pressure and getting in the passing lanes. Offensively, we need to clean some things up with movement and screens and cuts and shooting. We spent a lot of time shooting."
For Pittsburg State (9-7, 5-3) the open date gave the Gorillas more time to get healthy as guard Maya Williams missed the last two games and center Athena Alvarada the last 1 1/2 games with injuries.
Today's game features three of the MIAA's top seven scorers. Pittsburg State sophomore guard Tristan Gegg leads the conference at 17.9 points per game. Missouri Southern senior forward Chasidee Owens is sixth at 15.9, just ahead of PSU senior center Alvarado (15.3).
"Gegg is still performing at a high level," Ressel said. "You try to take the 3-point shot away from her, she has gotten good at getting to the basket and finishing. that makes her even harder to guard because she can do both so well.
"Kaylee DaMitz has taken it upon herself to score more and is still able to distribute the ball. Her basketball IQ is high. She understands the game, knows where her shots will come from and where she can get shots for her teammates. Some other kids have stepped up. (Sydnee) Crain is getting more minutes and playing with a lot of confidence. (Meghan) Maher is shooting the ball extremely well again, and she does so many other things. ... Defensively she can guard multiple kids, and she doesn't turn the ball over. At center, Alvarado is going to roll to the basket or make the 15-footer, and (Marina) Bauza can stretch the floor because she shoots the 3 so well. (Coach Amanda) Davied will have them ready to play. It will be a big challenge, and we have to get after it."
The Gorillas won the conference opener back in December 68-49 at Missouri Southern as DaMitz scored 18 points and Alvarado had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Owens had 18 points to lead the Lions, and Zoe Campbell was next with eight.
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (5-11, 2-6 MIAA)
Pts.
F Chasidee Owens, 5-10 sr. 15.9
C Zoe Campbell, 6-3 jr. 10.7
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 1.3
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so. 6.2
G Amber Buch, 5-7 so. 6.1
Pittsburg St. (9-7, 5-3 MIAA)
F Athena Alvarado, 6-0 sr. 15.3
F Meghan Maher, 6-0 sr. 6.4
G Maya Williams, 5-9 jr. 13.1
G Kaylee DaMitz, 5-4 so. 12.7
G Tristan Gegg, 5-7 so. 17.9
Game notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: John Lance Arena, Pittsburg.
Last game: Central Missouri 76, MSSU 44; PSU 84, Lincoln 63.
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year at MSSU (42-61). Amanda Davied, 2nd year at PSU (30-16).
Series: PSU leads 52-42 after a 68-49 victory on Dec. 3 in Joplin. The Lions are 17-28 on the road against the Gorillas.
MSSU radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
PSU radio: KSHQ (100.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
