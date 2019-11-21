KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nationally ranked teams ended the volleyball seasons for Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State on Thursday at the MIAA Postseason Tournament at Hy-Vee Arena.
Top-seeded Nebraska-Kearney, ranked No. 2 nationally, swept the Lions 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-15) in their quarterfinal match.
Janelle Brehm and Morgan Nash registered double-doubles to lead the Lions (13-18).
Brehm had 10 kills and 17 digs plus two blocks, and Nash finished with 13 assists and 13 digs.
Brehm's 10 kills moved her to No. 10 on the Lions' career list with 1,026.
Brooklynn McCain led the defense with 27 digs, which is three shy of the school record for a three-set match.
Lions middle blocker Alicia Pickett had one block assist and ended her career with 357 block assists, a school record.
The Lopers (31-0) received 14 kills from Michaela Bartels and 27 digs from Lindsay Nottlemann.
Nebraska-Kearney grabbed a 12-4 lead in the first set, and the second set was tied at 11-11 before the Lopers went on a 7-2 spurt.
Missouri Southern scored six of the first seven points in the third set. The Lions led 10-8 when the lights went out in the arena, and after the delay Nash's kill made it a three-point lead. But the Lopers went on an 8-1 run to take the lead.
The Lopers had a team .306 hitting percentage to the Lions' .063.
The 13 victories for coach Kalie Mader's Lions are 10 more than they had last season. The Lions made the postseason tournament for the first time since 2007.
PITTSBURG STATE
The tournament opener saw No. 3-ranked and second-seeded Washburn defeat Pittsburg State 3-0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-20).
The Ichabods (29-2) had a productive hitting night with a .404 attack percentage while the Gorillas (14-16) hit .118.
Genna Berg, the MIAA co-player of the year, had 17 kills, 11 digs and three blocks to lead Washburn, and Allison Sadler had 41 assists.
Meg Auten had 10 kills for the Gorillas, and Hope White had seven. Laura Willoughby led PSU with 11 assists and 10 digs.
The Gorillas, coached by Jen Gomez, were in the MIAA Tournament for the first time since 2006.
