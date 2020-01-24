Lions, Gorillas look to rebound from close losses

Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State have had to sit on disappointing last-second losses for the past week.
The squads are back in action this afternoon when they renew their rivalry at 3:30 in Pittsburg on Whetzel Court inside John Lance Arena.
The No. 15 Lions (14-3, 7-1 MIAA) lost at Central Missouri 54-52 on a short basket in the lane with 1.5 seconds remaining. The Lions led 46-41 before scoring just six points in the final eight minutes. They went 1-of-2 on four trips to the free-throw line in the last three minutes after hitting 14-of-16 in the first 37 minutes.
The Gorillas (7-10, 3-5) fell 85-84 at Lincoln on two free throws with six seconds remaining. PSU had taken a one-point lead 10 seconds earlier on a pair of free throws in a game that had 14 lead changes during the last 12 minutes.
The open date in the middle of the week gave both teams time to work on themselves, which is hard most of the conference race with two games a week.
"We got some things accomplished offensively, worked on ball movement and player movement," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "We keep track of paint touches every game. Our goal is 45, and we had 22 against Central Missouri. We did a lot of standing around in that game. We have to correct that. And like the Texas A&M-Commerce game, if we hit our free throws, we win the game.
"The kids for the most part were down on Sunday after the game. Monday they came back and ready to work and got things accomplished. We had a good week of practice."
Missouri Southern beat the Gorillas 95-64 on Dec. 3 in Joplin in the conference opener for both teams.
Center Cam Martin led the Lions with 23 points and 17 rebounds. Kinzer Lambert was next with 15 points, and Reggie Tharp and Braelon Walker added 13 and 11, respectively.
Guard Marcel Cherry poured in 30 points for the Gorillas, going 12-of-17 from the floor, 5-of-9 from the 3-point arc and 1-of-4 at the foul line. Jah-Kobe Womack and Dejon Waters both had 10.
This is a different PSU team the Lions face today as point guard A.J. Walker joined the Gorillas after the first semester.
"A.J. Walker makes them better, a true point guard with the ability to score, 18 a game and also shooting good percentages," Boschee said. "One thing we have to do is try to make him do too much. We want to contain him as much as we can and not let Cherry do what he did here. Waters has been playing really well, and Antonio Givens, a big kid off the bench who started against us, has had games where he's put up numbers.
"It will be a fast-paced game. It always is between us. Our guys need to understand it was a 10-point game with 10 minutes to go before we had a really big stretch where we opened it up with stops and made a bunch of 3s (eight in the second half, 13 for the game). This will be a different game with their best player back in the lineup and on their home floor."
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (14-3, 7-1 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 21.0
G Reggie Tharp, 6-0 sr. 9.1
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 8.5
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 12.2
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 12.2
Pittsburg St. (7-10, 3-5 MIAA)
F Dejon Waters, 6-4 jr. 9.8
F Christian Edmondson, 6-6 sr. 7.9
G A.J. Walker, 6-0 sr. 17.8
G Jah-Kobe Womack, 6-3 sr. 13.4
G Marcel Cherry, 6-1 sr. 9.5
Game notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: John Lance Arena, Pittsburg.
Last game: Central Missouri 54, MSSU 52; Lincoln 85, PSU 84.
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (110-56). Kim Anderson, 3rd year at PSU (41-36), 19-year career (342-198).
Series: MSSU leads 58-47 after a 96-64 victory on Dec. 3 in Joplin. The Lions are 19-31 on the road against the Gorillas.
MSSU radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
PSU radio: KSHQ (100.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
