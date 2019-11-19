Seven players from Missouri Southern and 17 from Pittsburg State are on the MIAA all-conference football team, it was announced Tuesday.
Players are selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches, and coaches did not vote for their own players.
League co-champions Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri had the players of the year — Mules quarterback Brook Bolles on offense and Bearcats lineman Spencer Phillips on defense. Phillips is the 10th Northwest Missouri player to be named defensive player of the year since 2000.
Fort Hays State kicker Dante Brown is special teams player of the year, Nebraska-Kearney quarterback/all-purpose back T.J. Davis is freshman of the year, and Central Missouri’s Jim Svoboda is coach of the year.
MSSU sophomore linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. was named second team all-conference. He led the MIAA and ranked seventh in NCAA Division II with 119 tackles, ranking seventh-best in school history. He set a single-game tackles record with 25 stops against Washburn.
Honorable mention went to the Lions’ quarterback Jacob Park, receivers Brian Boyd Jr. and Benjamin Phillips, tight end Keandre Bledsoe, all-purpose back Charles West and linebacker Colton Winder.
Three Pittsburg State seniors are on the first team — wide receiver Lorenzo West, defensive lineman Simanu’a Thomas and defensive back KiAnte Hardin.
West averaged almost 23 yards per catch with 52 receptions for 1,187 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Thomas had 27 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 quarterback sacks while making first-team all-league for the third straight year, and Hardin had four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
Offensive lineman Ben Sinclair and West as a kick returner were named second team all-MIAA, and offensive lineman Cole Baughman, linebacker Chase Johnston, defensive linemen Zeke Wall and Cole Morris, defensive back Morgan Selemaea, kicker Jared Vincent and punter Todd Morrow are on the third team.
Honorable mention went to running back Tyler Adkins, wide receiver Brenner Clemons, offensive linemen Ryan Dodd and Anders Vance, tight end Jackson Krull and linebacker Kaden Roy.
Among Central Missouri’s league-most seven first-team selections were two players from Webb City — Zach Davidson at tight end and punter and Kolesen Crane at linebacker.
Linebacker Jace McDown of Emporia State, who prepped at Columbus, also made the first team.
Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri are in the Division II playoffs, it was announced Sunday. First-round matchups on Saturday have third-seeded Northwest Missouri at home against Harding and No. 4 Central Missouri entertaining Indianapolis.
Nebraska-Kearney was selected to play in the Mineral Water Bowl against Winona State on Dec. 7 in Excelsior Springs.
