Missouri Southern's Janelle Brehm and Morgan Nash and Pittsburg State's Morgan Henning are second-team selections on the MIAA's all-conference volleyball team, which was released on Wednesday.
In all the Lions have three players on the team and the Gorillas have four. Teams were picked by a vote of the head coaches, and coaches did not vote for their players.
Brehm reached a milestone in the Lions' final regular-season match last Saturday at Fort Hays State when she became the 11th player in school history to reach 1,000 career kills. She leads the Lions with 3.25 kills per set — her 3.32 kills per set in league play ranks fourth in the MIAA. She also averages 3.68 digs.
Nash is second in the MIAA and sixth in NCAA Division II with six triple-doubles this season. She leads the Lions with 30 service aces and 563 assists, and she averages 2.35 kills, 4.77 assists and 2.75 digs per set. She has played setter, libero and outside/right side attacker during her career with the Lions.
The Lions' Alicia Pickett received honorable mention for the fourth year. She is the Lions' career leader with 356 block assists and ranks fourth in total blocks with 417. She led the MIAA in total blocks and blocks per set this season.
"Morgan has been a versatile attribute to our team this year, and it has been awesome to see her recognized," Lions coach Kalie Mader said in a release. "Janelle has been such a solid and consistent player for us this season, and I'm proud of her work. Alicia has been a staple on the court the last four years, and we are very pleased to see her add another accolade to her resume."
PITTSBURG STATE
Henning, sophomore middle blocker from Seneca, leads the Gorillas and ranks third in the conference with her .344 attack percentage. She is second on the team with in kills (282) aces (20) and blocks (34, including 12 solo blocks).
Three Gorillas received honorable mention — defensive specialist marissa Bates, outside hitter Erika Ivkov and middle blocker Emily Regier.
Bates leads the team with 433 digs (4.01 per set) and is third in aces (23). Ivkov, the lone senior on the team, leads the squad with 238 kills and 36 aces, and Regier has team highs with 72 total blocks and 15 solo blocks. She also has 190 kills.
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Nebraska-Kearney's Julianne Jackson and Washburn's Genna Berg were named co-players of the year.
Central Missouri's Sydney Lierz is the freshman of the year, and Rick Squires of league champion Nebraska-Kearney is coach of the year.
