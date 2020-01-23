Missouri Southern was picked to finish third and Pittsburg State fourth in the MIAA Preseason Coaches’ Poll released on Thursday.
The Lions, who finished last season one game out of the top spot in the MIAA standings with a 35-21 record, received one first-place vote and 102 points. The Gorillas, who garnered 91 total points in the poll, are coming off a 32-21 season in 2019 when they finished fourth in the conference standings.
Southern welcomes back MIAA Pitcher of the Year Zach Parish, MIAA Freshman of the Year Dexter Swims and MIAA Coach of the Year Bryce Darnell, who is entering his 13th season with the Lions with a career record of 394-297. Parish finished 2019 with a 9-2 record and school-record 136 strikeouts over 101 innings pitched. Swims closed last season with a .325 batting average, second highest on the team, and led Southern in hits with 75. He finished third in runs batted in with 36.
In total, Southern returns 10 position players and seven pitchers from a year ago.
Pittsburg State is entering its second season under Bob Fornelli, who has a career 630-287 record in the MIAA.
The Gorillas return seven position players who started 20 or more games and two pitchers with 10 or appearances a year ago.
Central Missouri, last year’s MIAA Tournament champion, garnered 10 first-place votes and 120 total points and was picked to finish first. Central Oklahoma received one first-place vote and 107 points and was picked to finish second.
Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State open the season in the Edmond First-Pitch Classic at Central Oklahoma on Jan. 31. The Lions have a 1 p.m. matchup against Northwestern Oklahoma. The Gorillas face Southwestern Oklahoma State at 10 a.m.
MIAA baseball poll
The MIAA baseball coaches' preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
MIAA PRESEASON COACHES' POLL
1. Central Missouri (10) 120
2. Central Oklahoma (1) 107
3. Missouri Southern (1) 102
4. Pittsburg State 91
5. Emporia State 79
6. Rogers State 67
7. Missouri Western 61
8. Northwest Missouri 51
9. Washburn 50
10. Northwest Missouri 27
11. Newman 21
12. Fort Hays State 16
