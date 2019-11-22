Missouri Southern sophomore Gidieon Kimutai has been undefeated during the cross country season.
He looks to put the perfect finish on a perfect season today when the Lions run in the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships in Sacramento, California.
“He feels like he’s ready to run for the win, and I feel like he is, too,” Lions distance coach Jamie Burnham said.
The Lions, making their fourth consecutive national championships appearance, also have high hopes in the team competition. They have four first places and one second place this season, highlighted by championships in the MIAA and Central Region championships, both on their home courses. The second place came at the Lewis University Crossover in Chicago when they finished 27 points behind defending national champion Grand Valley State.
“We’ve been ranked sixth all year long,” Burnham said. “We’d love to finish there or higher. The guys who ran last year know it was kind of a disappointment (11th place). We would like to definitely improve on that.”
The men’s 10K race begins at 1:15 p.m. Joplin time at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.
“What I have heard is it’s relatively flat,” Burnham said. “I’m going to guess there could be some pretty fast times on it.”
Kimutai, the Central Region athlete of the year, won the regional title two weeks ago by 24 seconds, and he beat his winning regional time in 2018 by 30 seconds. Kimutai has won his five races by an average of almost 15 seconds, and the smallest margin was 1 second over Tanner Chada of Grand Valley State at Lewis.
Kimutai finished fourth in last year’s national race behind three seniors. Junior Taylor Stack of Western Colorado and senior Mason Phillips from Sioux Falls are back after placing fifth and seventh, respectively.
Four more Lions earned all-region honors by finishing in the top-20 – Nickson Kiptoo eighth, Ryan Riddle 10th, Cody Berry 13th and Jarod Ozee 20th.
Kevin Koester and Josh Webb complete the Lions’ national team, and Nathan Painter is an alternate.
The Lions’ team score of 52 points was their best regional score in school history, beating the former mark of 55 points last year.
“We haven’t changed anything,” Burnham said. “We’ve tried to stay with the routine and be ready for Saturday. At this point in time, it’s a matter of being ready on Saturday to have your best race.”
PITTSBURG STATE
A third-place regional finish earned Pittsburg State's women's team its third straight trip to the national meet. The Gorillas finished 13th last year.
Senior Piper Misse leads coach Russ Jewett's team after finishing sixth in the regional and winning the MIAA title, both at Missouri Southern.
The Gorillas' Cassidy Westhoff was 14th in the region, Hannah Honeyman 33rd, Kari Blattner 48th and Andrea Chestnut 84th. Gabriella Clements, Halle Helfrich, Kelsey Kinkade and Cami Roy also made the trip for the Gorillas, who are ranked 24th nationally.
The 6K women's race begins at noon CST.
