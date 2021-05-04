Times have been set for Missouri Southern’s series this weekend to begin the MIAA Softball Postseason Tournament.
The third-seeded Lions play host to sixth-seeded Missouri Western in a best-of-three series at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex. They will play a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Friday. A third game, if necessary, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Missouri Southern (28-13-1, 19-6-1 MIAA) is riding an eight-game winning streak and has 16 victories and a rain-caused tie in its last 20 games.
The most recent victories in its winning streak are 4-3 and 3-2 over Missouri Western (27-17, 16-10) this past Saturday at MSSU.
The other quarterfinal series in this new postseason tournament format caused by COVID-19 will follow the same format — a doubleheader on Friday and the “if game” on Saturday.
The pairings are:
• Northwest Missouri at top-seeded Central Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Friday.
• Washburn at second-seeded Central Missouri at 5 p.m. Friday.
• Fort Hays State at fourth-seeded Rogers State at 3 p.m. Friday.
The four series winners advance to a double-elimination tournament at Central Oklahoma on May 13-15. Two games will be played on May 13, three on May 14 and the championship series on May 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.