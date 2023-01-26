It’s a good thing the Missouri Southern men had the 3-point basket going Thursday night as a pesky Newman University team came to town. Behind Dessesow’s six triples, the Lions hung on for a 70-66 victory.
MSSU (13-7, 9-5 MIAA) fended off a couple of runs from the Jets (6-13, 2-11 MIAA) in the second half as well to avoid the upset.
“It feels really good,” MSSU senior Christian Bundy said. “Winston (Dessesow) hit some big free throws down the stretch. Avery (Taggart) hit some big free throws down the stretch. ... Good way to close out the game.”
“It feels great,” Lions’ guard Winston Dessesow said. “That’s what we’re supposed to do. It shouldn’t have to be a “Does it feel good?” or “Does it feel bad?” That’s what our job is. We’re not worried about beating the Newman’s. We’re worried about beating the team’s at the top of the conference.”
Closing out games is something the Lions had been looking to do a better job of recently. Two weekends ago, MSSU fell to Emporia State on their home floor in an overtime game after leading by a decent margin down the stretch.
“It’s not where we want to be. We gave up that lead and I don’t think we had the toughness in the second half and I think that’s why they came back,” MSSU head coach Sam McMahon said. “There’s things we can improve on and it’s always good when you can improve on things after a win. We have to learn and grow from it.”
The Lions’ largest lead was 16 points and they led for more than 38 minutes of the contest. Most of that time also showed them with a double-digit lead. A big reason for that was all of the triples that went through the net for MSSU.
The team cashed in on 12 3-pointers in the first half, and Dessesow began the game 5 of 5 from beyond the arc.
“Good,” Dessesow said simply about how his shot felt outside. “I had a good shootaround. I was pretty off the past two home games, so my teammates tried to get me involved. All credit to my teammates, man.”
The Lions finished 15 for 31 on shots outside the 3-point line and Dessesow finished with six himself on 11 attempts.
“It’s nice,” McMahon said. “That’s part of the reason we were up 16, really a big reason. Winston has been great all year to be honest with you. It’s good to hit 12 in the first half but it has to be when we’re not hitting the 3, like in the second half, we have to move the ball better and get paint touches.”
That hot shooting from the junior guard and the rest of the team sparked Southern to a 48-32 lead by the half.
The Jets used a couple of second half comebacks to keep things interesting. With MSSU up 52-42, Newman went on an 8-0 run to get within 2 points. That’s when Vinson Sigmon Jr. got a bucket and made it 54-50 on a floater in the lane. The Lions added 4 more to quickly make it 58-50.
Newman responded once again to keep it close. Southern fended them off late with free throws and tight defense. The Jets came up empty on multiple possessions down the stretch.
Dessesow led MSSU with 20 points. Bundy chipped in 13 and grabbed nine rebounds. Taggart added 13 points and Lawson Jenkins finished with 11. Latik Murphy was a tough guard all night for the Lions as he led Newman with 26 points. Stevie Strong added 13 points for the Jets.
MSSU will face Central Oklahoma at home on Saturday at 3:30. The Bronchos enter play at 19-1 and 13-1 in conference play. That lone loss came at home back in December when the Lions came to Edmond, Oklahoma. UCO is ranked No. 4 in the country and the Lions will be looking to pull off a season sweep of their MIAA opponent.
“I think it starts and stops with toughness,” McMahon said. “If we aren’t tough, we have no shot. We’ve done it before and that was a toughness game for us. It was an ugly game and we won because we were just tough. We have to have elite energy and effort for 40 minutes. It can’t just be elite when we’re making shots.”
“It starts on defense,” Bundy said. “We just have to be tough together and then just board up (rebound). I think Ndongo (Ndaw) was a big part of why we won today. He had 13 rebounds. If he comes out and plays like that I think we have a good chance.”
“We’re trying to make a statement,” Dessesow added. “We already beat the Bronchos once. They’re at the top of the conference. If we beat them twice, that means that’s where we should be.”
