The NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships were canceled the day before they were scheduled to start because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under normal circumstances, the top eight finishers in each event earn All-American accolades.
But because this year's circumstances are anything but normal, the D2 Track and Field Executive Committee of adopted a plan that declares all student-athletes listed on the start list for their event as All-Americans.
As a result, the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced on Tuesday that honors were given to 716 athletes from 117 schools.
Missouri Southern's two teams combined for a total of 24 All-America honors, the third-most in the country behind Grand Valley State (47) and MIAA foe Lincoln (28).
The Lions' Jasmine Deckard was one of 15 women to earn at least three All-America awards. A sprinter, she was scheduled to compete in the 60 and 200 meters and the 4x400 relay with Elizabeth Adeoye, Chardae Overstreet and LaNea Wallace.
The Lions had four All-American pole vaulters, led by top seed Emily Presley (14 feet, 1.25 inches) along with Elena Bisotto, Samantha Petry and Lauren Sutherland.
Cornesia Calhoun-White and Kiara Smith were All-Americans in the 60-meter hurdles.
In the throws, Payton Roberts had the nation's top distance in the shot put (52-11), and Kirsten Leisinger was an All-American in the weight throw.
For the Missouri Southern men, Rajindra Campbell was the top seed in the shot put at 65-10.25. Josh Fulmer and Travis Petersen were All-Americans in the weight tthrow.
In the jumps, the Lions' All-Americans were Josh Norville in the long jump, Adrain Broadus in the triple jump and Brendan Watkins in both the long and triple. Dean Howard was an All-American in the pole vault.
The Lions also had two All-American distance runners in Gidieon Kimutai in the 5,000 meters and Ryan Riddle in the mile.
PITTSBURG STATE
The Gorillas had 15 All-Americans in indoor track and field, led by Devon Richardson in the triple jump and high jump.
Also honored from PSU's men's team are Cameron Johnson and Cameron Wright in the pole vault, Trey Mooney in the heptathlon, Louis Rollins in the 60 hurdles, Connor Southard in the mile, Konner Swenson in the shot put and Levi Wyrick in the weight throw.
Pittsburg State's women's team has seven All-Americans — Haven Lander and Kinsey Laird in the pole vault, Asia Anderson in the long jump, Brianna Cooks in the weight throw, Megan Eckman in the high jump, Trace Mosby in the pentathlon and Christine Williams in the 200.
