BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Missouri Southern track and field program picked up eight top-3 finishes Friday in day one at the Bearcat Invite hosted by Southwest Baptist.
Ryan Riddle won the 5k while Riley Simpson finished second. Riddle crossed the finish line in a time of 13:57.33, which is an NCAA provisional qualifying mark and ranks second nationally in the event this year. Simpson crossed in a time of 14:54.79.
Brendan Rozier, Logan Bell and Nathan Kovis placed second, third and fourth, respectively, in the men's javelin as each earned NCAA provisional qualifying marks in the process. Rozier hit a mark of 64.07m, while Bell hit 62.59m and Kovis hit 61.81m. Trey Beachler finished eighth in the event at 67.62m, while Luke Brumit was 11th at 54.36m.
Mallory Huber finished third in the women's hammer as she hit a mark of 45.99m, while Peyton Barton was third and Connor Boyd placed ninth in the men's hammer. Barton hit a mark of 56.51m, while Boyd had a mark of 51.61m.
Kelie Henderson finished third in the women's 5k as she crossed the finish line in a time of 18:01.61.
The Lions will be back in action Saturday morning for the final day of the invitational.
