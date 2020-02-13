Destiny Cozart capped a big fourth quarter with three free throws in the final 24 seconds as Missouri Southern held off Northwest Missouri 67-61 on Thursday night on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Cozart, 5-foot-8 senior guard, tallied 11 of her 21 points in the final quarter. She made 7-of-14 field goals, 4-of-9 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 free throws in addition to making a team-high four steals.
Redshirt freshman center Madi Stokes and sophomore guard Kai Jones contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lions (8-14, 5-9 MIAA), who gained a game on the Bearcats in the standings. Stokes also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, and Jones handed out four assists.
Mallory McConkey topped the Bearcats (11-12, 6-8) with 19 points, and Kylie Coleman added 15.
The Lions led 49-43 after three quarters, and they owned the game's largest lead of nine points twice, the last time at 64-55 on Cozart's long trey from the top of the circle with 3:50 remaining.
Neither team scored for almost three minutes, but the Bearcats used 3-pointers by McConkey and Jaelyn Haggard to climb within 64-61 with 29.6 seconds remaining.
The Bearcats had only one team foul in the quarter, so they committed four fouls in 5.5 seconds to put the Lions at the foul line. Cozart made the first charity and missed the second, but Zoe Campbell snared the offensive rebound and got the ball back to Cozart. She was fouled again and made both free throws for the final margin.
“Just knowing it was crunch time, we had to get up on them because we weren’t up by a lot,” Cozart said. “A lot can change in one minute. We tried to push the ball, keep going like it’s the beginning of the game, not the end.”
Cozart didn't have any bad thoughts as the Bearcats made their final push.
“I had a lot of confidence in our team,” Cozart said. “We went through a lot this week, and a couple of points weren’t going to bring us down. I think we did all right.”
“I’m very proud of the kids,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “With Chas (Chasidee Owens) being out and Amber (Buch) out with the flu, I thought Emily (Kuntze) did a great job of handling the ball. She had four assists, no turnovers. That’s a great job for a kid who hadn’t played point guard all year to come in and do that.
“Madi was huge with 13 and 10. And Destiny knocked down shots, hit some big shots, and Kai hit some big shots as well."
The Lions led 32-26 at halftime after a perfectly executed out-of-bounds play with one second on the shot clock. Stokes cut off a screen set by Campbell, took the pass from Jones and scored on the inside for the final points of the half.
“We have that play set for a couple of people for the bigs in the middle where we’ll curl to the block or step out,” Stokes said. “Coach told me to go up strong. Zoe set a great screen, and Kai knew what she was looking for the whole time. She knew it was going to be there and put it right to my hands.
“That was a big play going into halftime. It boosted our energy going into halftime, and I thought we did a good job not coming out flat in the second half. They hit a couple (of baskets) but we bounced right back.”
The Lions shot 45 percent from the floor (25-of-55) to the Bearcats' 39 percent (20-of-52). Northwest Missouri went 12-of-29 from distance, and while it made three of its first four attempts and then two late ones, the Lions did a better job defending in the middle stages of the game.
“We did a better job,” Ressel said. “They got some open looks early, and then they got a couple open looks late. Two of them were deep, but we have to make sure and understand who we’re guarding. We didn’t get out to a couple of them.”
The Lions play their annual Pink Game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Missouri Western.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.