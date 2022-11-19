PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men's basketball team built a 39-29 halftime advantage and held off Quincy to earn a 74-68 triumph to complete a two-game sweep in the Pittsburg State Classic on Saturday at John Lance Arena.
MSSU, led by first-year head coach Sam McMahon, improved to 2-2 on the season.
The first half was one of runs. The Lions were the beneficiaries of the first run, jumping out to a 11-2 lead after Avery Taggart finished a driving layup with 15 minutes to play in the first half.
However, the Hawks responded with a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to deadlock the score at 11. MSSU followed with a 12-0 burst as Parker Long capped it with a floater to give the Lions a 23-11 lead with 7:52 to play in the first half.
Quincy whittled the deficit to 27-21 when Zion Richardson hit a 3-pointer at the 4:58 mark. A 3 from Tyriqe Jackson later pulled MSSU ahead 39-26 before the Hawks' Solomon Gustafson connected from downtown with four ticks remaining to make it a 10-point ballgame at the break.
The Lions maintained momentum early in the second half as Sam Thompson hit a hook shot to increase the lead to 53-37 with 14:21 to play in the game.
And then a lay-in from Ndongo Ndaw made the score 60-46 MSSU by the 6:57 mark. Quincy went on a 14-4 run over the next five minutes of action to cut the deficit to 64-60 following a triple from Isaiah Foster with 1:59 remaining.
The Lions countered as a Taggart 3 and fastbreak layup from Vinson Sigmon Jr. stretched the lead to nine with 1:17 to go. The Hawks followed with an 8-3 spurt, highlighted by a 3 from Richardson that trimmed the deficit to 72-68 with 18 seconds left on the clock.
But Sigmon buried two freebies to account for the game's final scoring margin.
Taggart captured game honors with 18 points for MSSU. Jackson and Thompson added 12 points apiece, while Long finished with 11 to round out those in double figures.
MSSU shot 50% from the field, including 56% in the first half and 44% in the second half. The Lions dominated the glass, outrebounding Quincy 41-26.
Jackson pulled down eight rebounds, while Thompson and Christian Bundy had seven boards each. Long dished out a team-high five assists, while Taggart handed out four. Bundy swiped three steals.
Richardson led the Hawks with 16 points.
MSSU hosts Tabor College at 7 p.m. Monday. It will be the Lions' home opener.
