In a tough game, No. 13 Missouri Southern played its toughest down the stretch and held off Northeastern State 65-62 Wednesday night on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (16-3, 9-1 MIAA) trailed 33-28 at halftime after shooting just 25 percent from the field, but in the second half the shooting improved to 43 percent overall and 50 percent in the last eight minutes when the Lions outscored NSU 22-14 and erased a five-point deficit.
The Lions also outrebounded the RiverHawks 9-6 in the last eight minutes — they were outrebounded 42-37 for the game — and they did not commit a turnover.
“I said at one of the timeouts somebody has to step up and make plays,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “Somebody on the defensive end has to make plays, and somebody has to make shots. Kinzer (Lambert) made a great read when they sucked in on Cam (Martin), and he skipped it to Elyjah (Clark) for an open 3. Parker (Jennings) comes in and draws two (defenders) and kicks it to Kinzer for a wide-open 3. For guys who hadn’t been shooting well, it takes a lot of confidence to step up and make those shots.”
Clark’s 3 from the left corner gave the Lions a 52-50 lead and marked the first of five lead changes in the final 4:25.
“Cameron is posting up, so he’s going to draw a lot of attention,” Clark said. “Kinzer had it at the top of the key, and he skipped it. I was going to shoot the ball. I was going to keep shooting no matter if I was going 0-for-12. I’m a shooter, and sometimes the ball is not going to go in. But that doesn’t mean you don’t keep your confidence up. You have to always have confidence that you’re going to make it.”
The RiverHawks (14-7, 7-5) took their last lead when Kendrick Thompson’s short jumper made it 58-57 with 2:10 left. The Lions answered with Martin’s two-handed dunk off a pass from Jennings, and Jennings, Clark and Martin hit two free throws apiece in a 50-second span for a 65-60 lead.
After the RiverHawks scored, Jennings missed two free throws with 6.2 seconds left, but Caleb Smith’s shot from about 30 feet bounced off the backboard and rim at the buzzer.
“They are an athletic team, and every time we’ve played them it’s a tough game,” Clark said. “I know we were going to have to come out and be tough and be focused. Our focus level really wasn’t there the first half, but the second half we were a lot more focused and aggressive defensively on the rebounds.
“In a close game like that, it’s all about stops. When both teams are shooting bad, it’s going to be long rebounds. You have to be tough and strong and go grab rebounds.”
“Coach is always telling us as long as we have that number (national ranking) by our name, we’re going to get people’s best shots,” Martin said. “They came in and hit us in the mouth. We did a good job coming back in that second half and playing hard.”
Martin registered another double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five blocked shots. Martin had eight points in the final 7:40 and finished 5-of-11 from the floor and 6-of-7 at the line.
“Teams have always thought we’ll foul the big guy,” Martin said. “So I’ve always worked on my free throws and made sure I knock them down. If teams want to foul me, then it works to my advantage.”
Clark had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Lambert and Braelon Walker each tallied 10. Walker and Clark both had three steals, and Lambert dished out four assists.
Thompson, who sat almost four minutes down the stretch in foul trouble, captured game honors with 21 points before fouling out in the last minute. Smith ended with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.